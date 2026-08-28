Jagran Correspondent | Mohali: Punjabi influencer Manjeet Kaur was kidnapped and murdered in Morinda. While a case has been registered, the Kharar Police station has come under scrutiny for failing to record the victim’s statement while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

It is alleged that Kaur had informed the police as she regained consciousness at the PGI outpost. ASI Lakhwinder Singh was duly informed by phone, but he did not attend the hospital to record the statement. A Daily Diary Report (DDR) has also been registered at the PGI outpost.

According to Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, two of her aquaintainces, Shubhi and Pinda, called her Sector 34. On the night of July3, the two men allegedly kidnapped Kaur, and took her to Morinda. Upon reaching there, the two tied her to a tree and set her on fire.

One of her friends arrived at the site and extinguished the flames with a blanket. She was then taken to Morinda Hospital, from where she was referred to the PGI. Initially, Manjeet Kaur was also taken to Max Hospital in Mohali, where she remained for a few days and continued treatment. She was later referred to the PGI.

According to police sources, a call was made to the police from PGI by Manjeet Kaur or someone known to her that Manjeet Kaur wanted to record her statement, Jagran reported.

Upon receiving the information, the investigating officer from Sector-11 police station area reached the spot and ASI Lakhwinder Singh of Kharar Sadar police station was also informed, however he did not come to record the statement.

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Investigations Underway

The cops are now inquiring whether Morinda Hospital and Max Hospital in Mohali were informed of Manjeet Kaur's MLC case. In the MLC cases, it is mandatory for the hospital administration to inform the police.

The cops are also scanning the CCTV footages of the area, attempting to spot the vehicle used during the kidnapping of the influencer. The police department will also investigate the role of the police official who did not went to the hospital when Kaur regained consciousness.