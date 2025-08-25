Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the ruling government over the lathi charge on Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants at New Delhi's Ramleela Maidan that took place yesterday, calling it "hallmark of a cowardly government." In a post on social media X, Rahul lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government claiming that that they neither cared about the country's youth and their future, because the government only came to power by stealing votes.

"The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan - not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government. The youth had only demanded their rights - employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis. It's clear - the Modi government neither cares about the country's youth nor their future. Why? This government didn't come to power on the votes of the people, but by stealing votes. First, they'll steal votes Then, they'll steal exams Then, they'll steal jobs Then, they'll crush both your rights and your voice! Youth, farmers, the poor, Dalits, and minorities - they don't need your vote, so your demands will never be their priority. Now is the time - not to fear, but to stand firm and fight back," the post read.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government, stating that "stealing" the future of the youth's country had become a habit of the Modi led government. In a post on X, Kharge stated that the lathi charge by the "puppet" police was condemnable, alleging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS had ruined the education system of the country. "Stealing the future of the country's youth has become a habit of the Modi government. The brutal lathi charge by the Modi government's puppet police on students protesting against rigging in SSC exams at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan is highly condemnable. Over the past 11 years, the BJP has handed over the journey of our youth from recruitment exams to getting jobs to paper leak mafias. BJP-RSS has destroyed the education system.The youth of the country are enraged, Now the youth of the country will not tolerate this injustice!" the post read."

The SSC is a statutory body that conducts recruitment exams for various posts in ministries, departments, and other government organisations. The Phase 13 exam, conducted between July 24 and August 1 across 194 centres in 142 cities, was plagued by abrupt cancellations, software crashes, biometric verification failures, and erroneous centre allotments. During the test window, around 5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.