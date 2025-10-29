- By Chetna Shree
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Railway News: Passengers may face disruptions from Saturday, 11:45 PM on November 1 to 5:30 AM on November 2, as the Kolkata-based IRCTC and CRIS systems are set to undergo scheduled maintenance.
PRA Guddu Saha of the Malda division confirmed that the temporary suspension is due to the compression of PNR and database files of Kolkata-based IRCTC and CRIS passenger reservation system, Jagran.com reported.
THESE Railway Services To Remain Affected
From 11:45 PM on November 1 to 5:30 AM on November 2, services including charting, current bookings, internet bookings (including via 139), and app enquiries will be affected for around six hours.
How To Book Train Tickets During IRCTC Outage?
During the maintenance period, passengers with urgent travel needs can consider visiting a railway reservation counter in person, but most of them are advised to wait until systems are back online after 5:30 AM on November 2.
Alternatively, passengers are advised to plan their travel in advance, including completing any ticket bookings, printing e-tickets, or checking PNR status before the downtime, as online services, charting, and enquiries via apps or 139 will be unavailable.
Authorities have advised passengers to stay updated through official IRCTC or railway social media channels in case of changes to the schedule.
Railways Introduces ‘OTP System’ For Opening Ticket Booking
Starting Tuesday, October 28, the Railway Ministry has implemented a new system to curb touting. According to the new rule, passengers can book sixty-day advance, or “opening,” tickets through a registered IRCTC ID with OTP verification.