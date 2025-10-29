Railway News: Passengers may face disruptions from Saturday, 11:45 PM on November 1 to 5:30 AM on November 2, as the Kolkata-based IRCTC and CRIS systems are set to undergo scheduled maintenance.

PRA Guddu Saha of the Malda division confirmed that the temporary suspension is due to the compression of PNR and database files of Kolkata-based IRCTC and CRIS passenger reservation system, Jagran.com reported.

THESE Railway Services To Remain Affected

From 11:45 PM on November 1 to 5:30 AM on November 2, services including charting, current bookings, internet bookings (including via 139), and app enquiries will be affected for around six hours.

How To Book Train Tickets During IRCTC Outage?

During the maintenance period, passengers with urgent travel needs can consider visiting a railway reservation counter in person, but most of them are advised to wait until systems are back online after 5:30 AM on November 2.