Train services on the Gorakhpur-Siwan route will be affected over the next few days as railway authorities carry out work related to the doubling of the Gorakhpur Cantt-Unaula section. Several trains have been cancelled, while others will run on diverted routes or revised timings due to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work and the Railway Safety Commissioner’s inspection scheduled for September 3.

According to a release issued by Sumit Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Varanasi, the 55036 Gorakhpur Cantt-Siwan Passenger will remain cancelled from August 31 to September 4.

The Siwan-Thawre-Siwan 55037/55038 passenger services and the 55035 Siwan-Gorakhpur Cantt Passenger will also remain cancelled during this period.

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Chhapra-Nakha Jungle Services Cancelled

The 55055 Chhapra-Nakha Jungle Passenger and 55056 Gorakhpur-Chhapra Passenger will remain cancelled from September 1 to 3. The 75105 Thawe-Nakha Jungle DEMU will also be cancelled on September 3.

Khatipura-Darbhanga Express To Run On Diverted Route

The 19725 Khatipura-Darbhanga Express, scheduled for September 1 and 2, will operate via Barabanki-Ayodhya Cantt-Shahganj-Mau-Bhatni-Siwan-Thawre-Kaptanganj. As a result, the train will not halt at Gonda and Gorakhpur.

Two DEMU Trains To Run Late

The 75105 Thawe-Nakha Jungle DEMU will depart 120 minutes late on August 30, 31 and September 2. Meanwhile, the 75106 Gorakhpur-Thawe DEMU will leave Gorakhpur 180 minutes late on September 3.