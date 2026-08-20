Rajasthan Congress Protest: The Congress on Thursday staged a massive protest in Jaipur against the Rajasthan government over the alleged poor condition of government schools. Tika Ram Jully, Leader of Opposition in state assembly, along with party MLAs and workers headed to Anandilal Poddar School protesting against the government policies. The protest was called after the Education Department of the state had banned unauthorized photography and videography in the government schools.

Sachin Pilot Slams Govt While talking to the reporters, Pilot stated that the condition of government schools has not improved despite the intervention from the High Court. "Across Rajasthan, we have seen the poor condition of schools. People are holding protests. Instead of improving the situation, the government is stopping people from entering schools and restricting photography—issuing orders to hide its failures," Pilot was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

'Money Being Collected In Name Of Transfers' Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra slammed state Education Minister Madan Dilwawar for not taking sufficient steps to improve the system. He also alleged that money is being collected in Rajasthan in the name of transfers.

"They have ruined the education system. The Education Minister does not act properly. Madan Dilawar makes politically motivated statements...There are also allegations that money is being collected in the name of transfers and grievances...Also, more than 1.25 lakh teaching posts are vacant, but no one is talking about it," Dotasra told the reporters.

Row Over Fresh Directive Earlier on August 17, the state government had announced a ban on photography and videography inside the government schools premises during the working hours. The Congress, while objecting the directive, alleged that the government is trying to hide its failure, further issuing threats of a larger demonstration.