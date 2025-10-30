Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway: Rajasthan is all set to revolutionize road travel with a brand-new six-lane Greenfield Expressway that promises to cut travel time from Delhi by a staggering three hours. Stretching 181 km, the upcoming route will connect Kotputli to Kishangarh, linking major towns and religious sites. For travelers heading to Rajasthan, this means a significantly faster and smoother journey, reducing the current five-hour drive to just around two hours.

Construction on this ambitious project, which will cover approximately 1,679 hectares, is expected to commence in December, with an estimated cost of Rs 6,906 crore, according to NDTV. The expressway will span 100 metres in width and rise 15 feet in height, starting at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh and ending at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli, as reported by DNA.

All About New Six-lane Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway The route will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana, connecting key towns such as Khatu Shyam Ji, Makrana, Nawa, Kuchaman City, and Kishangarh. This alignment ensures smoother travel not just for everyday commuters but also for pilgrims, traders, and tourists frequently traveling between Delhi, Jaipur, and central Rajasthan.

Beyond the convenience of a shorter journey, the expressway will provide easier access to religious sites like Khatu Shyam Ji temple, allowing devotees to visit without the usual traffic hassles. Travelers can also expect reduced fuel consumption and fewer bottlenecks on existing highways.

The expressway is set to benefit towns known for marble, agriculture, and small-scale industries by improving logistics and transport efficiency. Businesses in Kishangarh, Makrana, and surrounding areas will gain quicker routes for deliveries, potentially boosting regional trade and commerce.