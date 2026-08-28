RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, were seen together on Raksha Bandhan on Friday, as the family came together to celebrate the festival in New Delhi. The two brothers were seen at the official residence of their elder sister, Misa Bharti. RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav and Janshakti Janata Dal President Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their sisters gathered there. Their appearance together comes amid differences and political developments within the family that have drawn attention in recent years.

आज रक्षाबंधन के पावन अवसर पर मेरी बड़ी बहन मीसा भारती जी ने मुझे स्नेह और प्रेम से राखी बाँधी। इस शुभ अवसर पर मैंने उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। भाई-बहन का यह पवित्र रिश्ता हमेशा प्रेम, विश्वास और अपनापन से भरा रहे।



मेरी प्यारी बड़ी बहन मीसा भारती जी को रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों… pic.twitter.com/3cplz2XP06 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 28, 2026 Lalu Prasad Yadav's family politics worsened in 2025 when he expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD for six years and said he would no longer have a role in the family or party. Tej Pratap launched the Janshakti Janata Dal, whereas Tejashwi is a prominent leader in the RJD. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Schoolgirls, Shares Heartwarming Video

Against this backdrop, their appearance together on Raksha Bandhan drew attention, particularly as the brothers joined their sisters for the family celebration. Photos from the family gathering were also shared on social media. Except for Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, the other six sisters, Misa Bharti, Chanda, Ragini, Hema, Anushka and Rajalakshmi, were seen with their two brothers.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi was also present in the group photograph from the family celebration. Sharing the pictures, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote about the bond between siblings, saying that times change and people grow older, but the love between brothers and sisters and childhood memories always remain alive in their hearts. Nitish Kumar Ties Rakhi To Tree On Raksha Bandhan Meanwhile, JDU president and former CM Nitish Kumar tied a Rakhi to a tree on Friday as part of the celebration of Raksha Bandhan and Bihar Tree Protection Day. He also conveyed his good wishes to the people of the state on the special day.

During the celebration of Raksha Bandhan and Bihar Tree Protection Day, Nitish Kumar tied a thread to a tree with the sole message of saving the environment. ALSO READ: 'Not Just On My Wrist, But on Our Hearts': Gujarat Woman Ties Rakhi To Man Who Received Her Late Brother’s Heart He said that trees are the foundation of life and that protecting the environment and preserving trees is a collective responsibility. He also stressed the need to raise social awareness about tree protection and increase tree plantation. After getting Rakhi tied by his three sisters, Nitish Kumar appealed to people across the state to come forward for environmental protection by planting trees and taking a pledge to protect them. The initiative seeks to connect the message of protection associated with Raksha Bandhan with the need to conserve nature and protect Bihar's green cover.