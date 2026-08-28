The sharp rise in onion prices has rattled the government in Delhi in the past. To prevent a similar situation this time, the Centre has strengthened its storage arrangements to ensure adequate availability whenever prices begin to rise. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said that, for the first time this year, the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of storing onions to improve their shelf life. ALSO READ: Government To Sell Onions In Delhi At 36% Discount; 'Kanda Express' Arrives Wednesday As a result, the Centre's onion buffer stock is currently in "good" condition. Khare also rejected reports claiming that 30 per cent of the government's 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion buffer stock had rotted. "Nothing like that has happened. They are of good quality," she said.

CWC Given Responsibility For Onion Storage In previous years, the government's onion buffer stock was stored with traders. This year, however, the responsibility has been handed over to the CWC. A third party will also assess the quality of the stored onions at regular intervals.

Explaining the science behind onion storage, Khare said onions contain around 90 per cent water and generally retain their quality for about three months after harvesting. After that, onions gradually shrink each month as they lose moisture. The extent of decay depends largely on storage conditions and ventilation. Onion recovery has also improved significantly this year. It is estimated at 72 per cent, compared with 49 per cent in 2022, 54 per cent in 2023 and 63 per cent in 2024. Onions for the buffer stock are procured through agencies including NAFED and NCCF.

‘Kanda Express’ Brings Onions To Delhi To boost supplies and bring down prices, large quantities of buffer-stock onions are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Madurai, Ernakulam and Guwahati through the "Kanda Express". On Friday, 453 tonnes of onions reached Delhi.

The move is expected to increase supplies across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring cities, helping bring prices under control. A decline in retail prices is expected to become visible within a week. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said, "The first Kanda Express, carrying 453.65 tonnes of onions in 21 wagons, reached the national capital in the morning." The onions stored in Nashik will be sold across Delhi-NCR at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kilogram. Some of the stock will also be supplied to nearby cities, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jammu. Kharif Crop Outlook Positive The expectation for Kharif onion also appeared to be positive as fears over the implications of El Nino have subsided. Khare also tried to ease concerns over the possible impact of El Nino on the Rabi onion crop. She said that irrigation infrastructure has also developed and the condition of reservoirs has also remained very good.

ALSO READ: Onions To Be Sold At Rs 35 Per Kg In THESE Cities As Centre Releases Buffer Stock Meanwhile, onion prices in the national capital witnessed an 88 per cent rise to Rs 62 per kg on Thursday as compared to Rs 33 per kg a year ago, according to data available with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The overall average retail price of onion has touched Rs 46.58 per kg, and that for the wholesale price has touched Rs 38.29 per kg across the country as of the same date. Despite the rise in prices, the government stated that ample supply of onions would ensure sufficient availability in the domestic market in the next couple of months as well. The expectation of onion output at 307.37 lakh tonnes is also anticipated at a level similar to the 307.67 lakh tonnes that was produced in the previous year.