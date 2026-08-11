Jagran Bureau, New Delhi | The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking safeguards against the alleged commercial exploitation and monetisation of oral observations made during judicial proceedings through internet media campaigns and digital content.

The court issued notices to the Central government, the Bar Council of India (BCI), and the CBI on a petition seeking an investigation into the activities of fake lawyers, individuals with fake law degrees, and individuals associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Supreme Court Issues Notice A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana issued the notices after hearing a petition filed by lawyer Raja Chaudhary. ALSO READ: Cash-At-Residence Row: Inquiry Report On Justice Yashwant Varma To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On Wednesday Petition Seeks Action Against Commercial Use Of Judge' Comments The court has set September 10 for the hearing. The petition also seeks action against the alleged commercial exploitation and dissemination of comments made during Supreme Court hearings for monetisation. It seeks that the court issue directions ordering competent authorities to investigate or take action against individuals and organisations involved in the commercial exploitation, misuse of trademarks, profiteering, or unauthorised commercial exploitation of oral remarks and symbolic expressions (such as those related to the Cockroach Janta Party) made during Supreme Court proceedings.

ALSO READ: 'Why No Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge When Parties Protest?': Abhijeet Dipke Slams Jharkhand Police Action On Students It should also be recognised that fair criticism, democratic dissent, satire, and constitutionally protected freedom of expression are acceptable within the framework of constitutional morality and institutional dignity. However, serious judicial proceedings and institutional expressions cannot be commercially exploited in a manner that undermines public confidence in the judiciary and the administration of justice.

The petition also demands that an independent investigation be ordered into allegations related to fake lawyers, fake law degrees, etc., preferably by the CBI or another independent agency. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Student Protest: CJP Delegation Reaches Ranchi, Backs Aspirants Amid Escalating JPSC Row This investigation should be based on the concerns and reports raised by the Bar Council of India and Honorable Supreme Court Judges, which highlight the existence of fake or fraudulent lawyers influencing the administration of justice. The controversy stems from comments made during a hearing on May 15. The terms "parasites" and "cockroach-like youth" were used to refer to those who entered the profession allegedly on the basis of fake degrees.