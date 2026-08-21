The conflict between the United States and Iran, which began on February 28, is in its sixth month. Despite attempts to reach a diplomatic solution, Washington and Tehran continue their confrontation, with a specific focus on the Strait of Hormuz. The vital waterway remains blocked by the US Navy and heavily restricted by Iranian military forces. As a result, sailors are at extreme risk as attacks on vessels passing through the Strait continue.

The situation is also concerning for Indian seafarers, who make up a significant 12.2 percent of the global maritime workforce. Their safety and security have once again come to focus after a sailors' union shared a terrifying video from an incident on April 22 showing military boats from Iran surrounding a ship. The vessel was carrying 22 crew members, including 21 Indians, who had to run and hide inside as an RPG rocket was fired at them.

On 22 April, in the Strait of Hormuz, a vessel carrying 22 crew members, of whom 21 were Indian, faced a deeply distressing situation.



These were not pirates.

They were naval forces of the IRGC.



Videos show several small boats surrounding the vessel, the intensity of the… pic.twitter.com/5UgxtZETSd — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) August 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Fuel Shipments Through Strait Of Hormuz Rebound Toward Pre-War Levels, But Why Is Iran Losing Control?

Video Shows Sailors Running For Cover Inside Ship

The video has been shared on X by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI). The footage shows several small Iranian military boats surrounding a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. It is reported that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at them, forcing them to dive for cover inside the ship. “On 22 April, in the Strait of Hormuz, a vessel carrying 22 crew members, of whom 21 were Indian, faced a deeply distressing situation. These were not pirates. They were naval forces of the IRGC,” the FSUI wrote.