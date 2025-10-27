The Election Commission has announced to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter rolls in 12 states and union territories in the second phase.

As part of the exercise, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that those whose names were on the old rolls, mostly from 2003, will be exempted from providing any document to stay on the rolls.

He said only the enumeration form would do in such cases. The data from the last SIR between 2002 and 2004 has become key for the upcoming exercise.

Why 2003 is important?

There are two reasons why the time frame between 2002-04 or the year 2003 has been chosen. The first one is an obvious reason that the last SIR was held in all states and UT during the year.