Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran triggered controversy after allegedly making personal remarks about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's mother. The exchange began after Vijay took a jab at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over MK Stalin's electoral defeat, asking, "Where's your father?" Reacting to the remark, Nagendran said, "In the legislative assembly, some are searching for a father. But only by asking the mother at home can one know who the father is. Who will reveal if he is being searched for in the assembly? This is the situation of the present government."

ALSO READ: From Pension Hikes To Wedding Aid: Key Announcements In Vijay’s First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM | WATCH Nainar Nagendran @NainarBJP, you are the Tamil Nadu BJP president not a third-rate street troll. But sadly, that is exactly how you behave.



Earlier, you dragged Trisha into your filthy personal attack on Vijay and later apologised like a coward. Now you have stooped even lower… — Raavanan (@raavanamavan7) August 15, 2026 TVK Condemns Nagendran's Statement The remark drew sharp criticism from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Condemning the BJP leader's statement, School Education Minister Rajmohan said, "It is a derogatory comment. He didn't speak as a leader; he spoke as if he was some street-corner speaker. It is not acceptable. We strongly condemn this. One should speak with respect and meaningfully. He should uphold the dignity of the position he holds." Annamalai Reacts Former BJP state president K Annamalai condemned Nagendran's remarks, stating that the politician had crossed the boundaries of political decency.

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "It is highly condemnable that speeches that vulgarise the political arena of Tamil Nadu continue unabated. Following Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, it is extremely regrettable that Mr Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, has now crossed the boundaries of political decency by making remarks about the mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr Vijay. Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist. Policies can be critiqued. The functioning of the government can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that insults someone's family members, especially their mother, is utterly unacceptable in any way."

தமிழ்நாட்டின் அரசியல் களத்தை அநாகரிகமாக்கும் பேச்சுகள் தொடர்ந்து அரங்கேறுவது மிகவும் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது. திமுகவின் திரு. உதயநிதி ஸ்டாலினைத் தொடர்ந்து, தற்போது தமிழக பாஜக மாநிலத் தலைவர் திரு. நயினார் நாகேந்திரன் அவர்களும், அரசியல் நாகரிகத்தின் எல்லைகளை மீறி, தமிழக முதலமைச்சர் திரு.… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 15, 2026 He added, "Such low-quality remarks represent a politics that became obsolete thirty or forty years ago. The young people of today's Tamil Nadu and our growing children must not be taught this kind of third-rate politics." BJP Leader Clarifies Following the intense backlash, Nagendran defended his remarks, claiming his speech was 'twisted and misrepresented' for political gain and that he did not intend to target anyone.

ஒரே நாடு 2.0 பத்திரிக்கை வெளியீட்டு விழாவின் போது நான் மேடையில் பேசிய பேச்சைத் திரித்து சித்தரித்து, அரசியல் ஆதாயம் தேட நினைப்பவர்களுக்கு நான் தெரிவிப்பது என்னவென்றால், எந்தவிதமான உள்நோக்கத்துடனும் யாரையும் குறிப்பிட்டு பேசவில்லை. தாய் மீதும், தாய் நாட்டின் மீதும், தாய்மொழி… — Nainar Nagenthran (@NainarBJP) August 15, 2026 "During the book release event of Ore Nadu, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain—I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive. I hold immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue," he wrote on X. DMK Slams Vijay's Jibe, Hints At Stalin's Return The DMK strongly criticised Vijay's jibe at party chief MK Stalin. Speaking at a public meeting, senior DMK leader and MLA KN Nehru hinted at Stalin's return to the Assembly.

"He asked our leader, ' Where is your father? He would come. Very soon he would come in. That's all we can say now. He would return and take responsibility again. That's for sure. Till yesterday, all our cadre was quiet. But after he spoke, cadre across Tamil Nadu want this," Nehru said.

ALSO READ: Why Was Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested? Trisha Krishnan Alleged 'Double Meaning' Remark Controversy Explained VCK Chief Criticises Vijay's Remarks Vijay's remark also drew criticism from his own alliance partners. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated that the comment did not augur well for the dignity of the office of the chief minister, suggesting that Vijay should have avoided making such personal references during political exchanges. (With Inputs From PTI)