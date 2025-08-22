Stray Dogs SC Order: The Supreme Court, on August 11, sparked a huge row after ordering authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters. The landmark ruling drew mixed reactions. The animal lovers vociferously criticised the SC order, while a section of the society, including victims of dog attacks, welcomed it. The apex court order also sparked a political stir. The Opposition leaders slammed the ruling, while the government said it will work to deal with the dog attack menace.

Here Are The Key Developments On The Stray Dog Issues 1. The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on August 22 the order on a plea to stay its August 11 direction to permanently relocate stray dogs from streets to dog shelters in Delhi-NCR. A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had on August 14 reserved its order in the matter.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM's Attacker Rajesh Khimji An Animal Lover, Believes He Was 'Chosen By Lord Shiva' To Protect Dogs: Report 2. On August 11, a two-judge bench of the top court had directed the authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters. 3. The top court order came after it took a suo motu on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Can Rabies Be Eliminated By Washing Wound With Soap? What WHO Says Amid Row Over Stray Dogs Relocation 4. The apex court's stray dogs removal order triggered widespread protests across the country. Animal rights activists demanded the cancellation of the order. 5. On August 14, the SC took up the matter. After hearing arguments from the both sides, the court reserved its order which will be pronounced today. 6. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, had referred to data and said in 2024, India reported around 37.15 lakh dog bites cases -- nearly 10,000 per day. 7. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said 305 dog-bite related deaths last year. 8. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi directed all the NGOs working with it for sterilisation and immunisation of canines to first pick up "ferocious" dogs from the vulnerable places and maintain a record of the same, including CCTV footage. 9. The stray dog row took an ugly turn after an alleged dog lover, Gujarat resident Rajesh KhimjiSakriya, attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at her Civil Lines residence.