Controversy has erupted after a fish market named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in Gujarat's Surat. The fish market, named “Shri Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market” has been witnessed in the Nanpura-Lakkadkot area of Surat. The local civic bodies maintain that the official naming process has not been finalised yet.

The massive signboard has been placed at the main entrance, with PM Narendra Modi’s photo in the corner. The hoarding has been built at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore. The hoarding has sparked discussions as PM Narendra Modi is known to be a vegetarian and do not have any association with the fish market association.

ALSO READ: 'Fish Feast' At Ajay Rai's Ayodhya Event Sparks Congress vs BJP In UP; CM Adityanath Calls Out Hypocrisy: 'Ram Ram Inside...' Surendra Lashkari, a prominent fish market trader, has raised strong objections to this naming. He added that PM Modi is a strict vegetarian who has never consumed seafood or meat. Associating his name with a market for non-vegetarian food is inappropriate, claiming it as a move to destroy PM Modi’s public image. He demanded the immediate removal of the hoarding.

Association President Defends Name Many alleged that the name was suggested by the association's president, Kalpesh Navsarivala. They suggest that no one would object if the market were named after their "Kahar-Machhi community". Defended the naming, Navsarivala said that PM Modi has established a separate ministry for the country's fishermen, allocating crores under the 'Matsya Sampada Yojana'. Therefore, raising a controversy over the Prime Minister's name being associated with the market is entirely inappropriate.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Man Performs Tantric Ritual With CJI’s Picture, Dead Fish At Crematorium; Cops Discover Bizarre Reason Navsarivala claimed that the traders have deposited Rs 43 lakh in accordance with municipal corporation regulations and have also paid six months' rent in advance. This market was established solely through the active efforts of local BJP leaders. They would not agree with the removal of PM Modi’s hoarding.

Name Not Finalised Yet However, The Surat Municipal Corporation has not yet passed any resolution finalising the name of the wholesale fish market. Rajesh Ganjawala, Executive Engineer of the SMC Central Zone, claimed that a municipal corporation team had arrived at the site to remove a board after learning it had been installed without official approval. However, the SMC team withdrew for the time being after local traders gave a written assurance that they would remove the board themselves.