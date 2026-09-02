Surat Techie Death: Amid the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of a techie in Gujarat, the state police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are yet to find a concrete clue even after a week. Nidhi Patel, the 24-year-old computer engineer, was found dead in Surat's Godavadi village earlier on August 24. The techie was allegedly brutally killed by strangulation with a mobile charger cable and cord.

Strangled With Cable, Wire As per the reports, the doors were locked from the inside, and the back door was found open, leading to speculations of the involvement of a known individual. The incident occurred while Patel was alone at her home as her parents were on a pilgrimage for a few days. The unknown accused entered into the home and brutally killed her using the charger cable and cord. Her parents found her dead body lying on the terrace upon returning from their trip.

ALSO READ: Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan's Murder Probe Reaches Bihar As UP STF Questions Suspects In Purnia As per the initial probe, the police did not find any signs of forced entry, as none of the locks were found broken. While the back door was left open, the front door was closed from inside, signaling that the accused was known to the victim. As per the officials, Patel's throat was strangled with the cord of her shorts and a mobile charger cable. Apart from this, two plastic bags were also used by the accused to kill her.

Probe Underway The police have also found injury marks on the body and private parts of the deceased, leading to suspicion that she might have been physically and sexually assaulted before being killed. Surat SP Rajesh Gadhiya formed a SIT to investigate the matter after the Mandvi police station could not find any conclusive clue in the first few days.

The officials stated that Patel's mobile phone call details and recent conversations are being examined, adding that the neighbors are also being questioned. ALSO READ: Abandoned Family, Joined Gogi Gang: Police Reveal Details Of Suspects Killed In Ankit Baliyan Murder Case