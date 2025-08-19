Vice Presidential Election 2025: Soon after the Bhartiya Janata Party nominated a South Indian candidate, CP Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu, the opposition picked another South Indian face, Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy, to field for the second-highest position in the country.

Both sides, INDIA and NDA, meant to challenge each other. While NDA, with its choice, tried to polarise against the state opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc attempted to agitate TDP, a major NDA partner in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with its pick for the Vice Presidential post.

However, on Tuesday, TDP clarified that there is 'no ambiguity' in the party. TDP dismissed the speculations of confusion among the ruling alliance, reaffirming the united approach. Andhra Pradesh minister, Nara Lokesh, backed the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan as he, accompanied by senior TDP leaders and MPs, met the vice-presidential nominee in New Delhi to extend warm wishes on behalf of the party.

Nara Lokesh, sharing the video of the meeting, wrote on X, “No ambiguity – only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united." According to an official statement, the TDP leaders expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan has rich experience as a governor of several states, saying that his 'discipline, perseverance and service-oriented leadership will inspire the younger generations and benefit the nation in the years ahead'.