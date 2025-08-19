- By Shibra Arshad
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vice Presidential Election 2025: Soon after the Bhartiya Janata Party nominated a South Indian candidate, CP Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu, the opposition picked another South Indian face, Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy, to field for the second-highest position in the country.
Both sides, INDIA and NDA, meant to challenge each other. While NDA, with its choice, tried to polarise against the state opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc attempted to agitate TDP, a major NDA partner in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with its pick for the Vice Presidential post.
However, on Tuesday, TDP clarified that there is 'no ambiguity' in the party. TDP dismissed the speculations of confusion among the ruling alliance, reaffirming the united approach. Andhra Pradesh minister, Nara Lokesh, backed the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan as he, accompanied by senior TDP leaders and MPs, met the vice-presidential nominee in New Delhi to extend warm wishes on behalf of the party.
Nara Lokesh, sharing the video of the meeting, wrote on X, “No ambiguity – only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united."
According to an official statement, the TDP leaders expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan has rich experience as a governor of several states, saying that his 'discipline, perseverance and service-oriented leadership will inspire the younger generations and benefit the nation in the years ahead'.
The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, and the last date for submitting the application is August 21.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the “enthusiasm" in support of Radhakrishnan as VP candidate after he attended the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
“Participated in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in Delhi this morning. Happy to see the enthusiasm in favour of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan’s candidature for the Vice Presidency," PM Modi wrote on