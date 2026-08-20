Hyderabad: A fresh political rift has surfaced in ruling Telangana Congress after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s daughter, Konda Sushmita levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Sushmita, who is aspiring for a Congress ticket from Parkal Assembly Constituency has openly challenged Reddy’s backing of sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

Konda Sushmita Challenges CM Revanth Reddy According to news agency ANI report, reacting to Reddy’s position, Sushmita announced that she was prepared to contest from Parkal even as an independent candidate if necessary. She also questioned the move to project a candidate for the next election well in advance. “Why wait two years? Ask him to resign right now! Tell him to resign and contest the elections,” Sushmita reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Congress Stages Massive Protest Over Jaipur School Photography Ban; Conducts Foot March To Assembly She added, “Whether you, your father, or your grandfather come, I will be the MLA of Parkal.” Sushmita further raised questions over the representation of Backwards Classes within the Congress, alleging that the Backwards Classes leaders are being sidelined. Doubling down on her attack on Reddy, Sushmita said, “Who is Revanth to decide my ticket?” Pointing out Reddy’s arrogance, she alleged that under his leadership, the Congress has turned into the 'TD Congress'.

What's The Matter? The dispute emerged after Reddy publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy during a programme and appealed to voters to support him again in the next election. This move reportedly angered the Konda camp, which has been projecting Sushmita as a potential candidate from Parkal. Earlier in 2025, Sushmita had publicly accused Reddy and other senior Congress leaders of targeting her family and mother. However, these allegations were not verified.

Notice Served To Konda Surekha Meanwhile, Congress MP and TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi has issued a notice to Endowments and Forest Minister Surekha over remarks made by her daughter against Reddy. He has asked Surekha to submit her explanation within three days. Amid the escalating row, several BRS leaders have launched sharp attacks against Reddy, asserting that the episode exposes “cracks” within the Congress government and party in Telangana.

ALSO READ: Punjab Congress Crisis: Channi Skips CWC Meet Citing Exam Prep; Repeated Absence Raises Eyebrows BRS Spokesperson Krishank said, “This not only shows cracks within the Congress government and party here in Telangana but majorly proves the highest form of corruption by the Chief Minister and his family members... Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi should answer to the people of Telangana.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's daughter Konda Sushmita's remarks on CM Revanth Reddy, BRS Spokesperson Krishank says, "... This not only shows cracks within the Congress government and party here in Telangana, but majorly proves the highest… pic.twitter.com/SlbXh8P30T — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026