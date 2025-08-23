Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday took a swipe at the relations between the United States and Pakistan. He said that both countries have a history of overlooking their history. Jaishankar was speaking in an interview with The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025. During the interaction, Jaishankar reminded the US of the location of Osama Bin Laden, the most wanted terrorist on the US list, killed by the Marines in Abbottabad. The MEA said, "They (US and Pakistan) have a history with each other, and they have a history of overlooking their history... It is the same military that went into Abbottabad (in Pakistan) and found who there?..." Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar's remarks came as Pakistan ceased the Operation Sindoor ceasefire understanding as an opportunity to appease the United States by toeing the line of US President Donald Trump. ALSO READ: 'No Kutti': Jaishankar Says Trade Negotiations With US Still On, But India Has Red Lines It 'Won't Compromise On' Pakistan had expressed gratitude to Trump after he relentlessly claimed credit of mediation for ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, when India clearly denied any third-party role in the ceasefire. While India clarified that there was no call between PM Modi and Trump during that period, Pakistan nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize. The appeasement led to a thaw in relations between the two countries, while the India-US relations saw a setback with tariff imposition on Indian goods. On top of 25 per cent, the US has annunced another 25 per cent that is set to tack effect on August 27.