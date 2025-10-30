In a fresh development in the bus fire accident that claimed 19 lives in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, the police are now suspecting the involvement of a third vehicle. The police said that the skid marks of the bus were found slightly ahead of the spot where the two-wheeler initially fell. It suggests that the bike moved slightly after the fall and crashed into the bus. The police suspect that there might be a third vehicle that hit the bike after it fell, and the impact pushed it into the bus

While talking to news agency PTI, Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said, "The difference in the skid mark position of the bike indicates that another vehicle could have hit it before the bus ran over it". ALSO READ: Kurnool Bus Accident: CCTV Shows Biker Purchasing Alcohol Hours Before Crash That Killed 20 Passengers | WATCH Kurnool SP further added that the police are investigating to determine whether the third vehicle was involved in the accident or not. During the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru-bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at ChinnaTekuru village in Kurnool district. In the accident, the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with it. ALSO READ: Kurnool Bus Fire: Driver Of Double-Decker Bus Arrested, Had Faked Documents To Get Driving Licence Due to the impact, the bike's fuel tank cap opened, causing an explosion. Subsequently bus caught fire. 44 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident took place. While several managed to escape, 19 people were charred to death.

