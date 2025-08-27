In the Greater Noida dowry case, a shocking twist has emerged as the family of Nikki Bhati, who died last week after being set on fire by her in-laws, has now been accused of dowry harassment by her sister-in-law, married to Nikki and Khanchan’s brother.

According to the NDTV report, Minakshi, the estranged wife of Nikki Bhati’s brother Rohit Payla, has alleged that she too was subjected to dowry harassment by her in-laws. Married to Rohit in 2016, the 31-year-old from Palla village claimed that her family had given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry, but the Paylas sold it, calling it “inauspicious.” She further alleged that her in-laws then demanded a new model of Scorpio SUV and cash, and when her family refused, she was sent back to her parents’ home. The issue was taken to the village panchayat, where it was suggested that either Rs 35 lakh, the amount spent on the wedding, be returned to Minakshi’s family for her remarriage, or that the Paylas take her back as their daughter-in-law.

According to Minakshi, the dispute remained unsettled as Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, and other family members never accepted her. Bhikhari Singh, who was a close friend of Satbir Singh, Nikki’s father-in-law, had married both his daughters into the same family. Satbir Singh had reportedly assured Minakshi’s father that he would ensure Bhikhari Singh returned the money and even intervened on multiple occasions, urging him to resolve the matter. However, Minakshi claimed that her grievances continued to be ignored.

Noida Dowry Case Updates

1. The last rites of Noida dowry death case victim, Nikki Bhati, were performed on August 26 and was attended by members of her in-laws’ family.

2. Nikki Bhati’s seven-year-old son, who witnessed her being set on fire, remains traumatised, often repeating “They burnt my mother,” while her father Bhikhari Singh struggles to console him.



3. Vipin, his parents, and brother have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while Vipin later tried to escape police custody after snatching a gun, leading to him being shot in the leg.

4. Nikki’s family alleged dowry harassment, saying Vipin demanded a Mercedes, opposed her running a beauty parlour despite giving her ₹1.5 lakh to start it, and objected to her being on Instagram.

5. Shocking videos of Nikki being beaten and later set ablaze went viral, while her son testified that he saw his father slap her, pour something on her, and set her on fire.

6. Nikki’s father demanded bulldozer action against the accused, while the NCW expressed condolences, sought a report from police, and assured the family of justice.