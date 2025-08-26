Noida Dowry Death Case: The video from the last rites of the Noida Dowry Death Case victim, Nikki Bhati, shows that members of her in-laws were present during her funeral, contrary to what Nikki’s family said about the incident.

Nikki was allegedly thrashed and set on fire alive by her husband and in-laws after they poured an inflammable item on her. Noida Dowry Death Case: In-Laws Present At Last Rites Of Nikki Bhati A video from Nikki’s funeral on Friday morning, which has now surfaced, shows that some of her in-laws were present in the last rite, and her father-in-law even played a key role by lighting the funeral pyre.

Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, said that she was killed by her husband, Vipin, and her in-laws. Kanchan, in her statement, also said that she had fallen unconscious seeing her sister in flames and that her in-laws fled the site after the crime.

Hours after the funeral, a case of murder was registered against Nikki’s husband, Vipin, and her in-laws at 12:40 pm, accusing Vipin, Kanchan's husband Rohit, her father-in-law, and mother-in-law of killing her by setting her ablaze for Rs 36 lakh dowry.

Noida Dowry Death Case: Inflammable Item Recovered From Nikki’s Room On the other hand, an inflammable item was reportedly recovered from the victim Nikki Bhati’s room, raising questions about the direction of the investigation so far. The recovery of the substance has prompted speculation about whether Nikki set herself on fire.