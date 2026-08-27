The Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the eligibility criteria under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to provide shelter to more homeless and poor families living in kutcha houses. Earlier, under the scheme, eligibility was mainly based on the 2011 survey, under which only people living below the poverty line, along with certain vulnerable groups such as snake charmers, natural disaster victims, persons with disabilities, leprosy patients, destitute women, elderly people, widows and tribal communities were considered eligible.

However, the state government has now widened the scope of beneficiaries under the scheme. A large number of families identified during the Zero Poverty Survey have already been included in the permanent eligibility list of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Those poor and homeless families living in kutcha houses who were left out of this list will now also be able to benefit from the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

ALSO READ: Railway News: 17 Kanpur Central Trains Diverted, 4 Cancelled From Nov 20 To Dec 29 Under the scheme, eligible families will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh from the government to construct their own houses. 85 Families Got Houses In Six Years, Target Of 29 Houses This Year Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, the district administration had released a list of 1,732 eligible families in 2018. However, since then, the process of identifying beneficiaries under the scheme had slowed down.

Between 2020 and 2026, only 85 eligible families were identified and provided houses. The target for the current year is 29 houses, and officials are currently identifying eligible beneficiaries. Remaining 353 Families From Zero Poverty Survey Can Apply A Zero Poverty Survey is currently being conducted across Uttar Pradesh. In Meerut district, around 900 families were identified under the zero poverty category. Out of these, 543 families have already been included under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The state government has now allowed the remaining around 353 families from this survey list to apply under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Applicants will need to submit: * Aadhaar card * Bank account passbook copy * Five photographs Who Will Be Eligible Under The Scheme? The eligible categories under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana include: * Rural families affected by natural disasters * People affected by Kala-azar * Members of vulnerable communities including Vantagiya, Muhsar, Kol, Sahariya, Tharu, Pachhiya, Garhayash Lohar, Chero, Baiga and Nat communities * Homeless families * People living in kutcha houses * Widows * Disabled women * Leprosy patients * People affected by Japanese encephalitis How Will Beneficiaries Receive Financial Assistance? Eligible families will receive Rs 1.20 lakh in three instalments: * First instalment: Rs 40,000 * Second instalment: Rs 70,000 * Final instalment: Rs 10,000 Beneficiaries will also be able to get employment support under the VBJI Ramji Yojana (earlier MNREGA). Those who construct their own houses can work for up to 90 days and receive wages for the work. ALSO READ: 25 Lakh Youth To Get Free Tablets In UP: Yogi Govt's Big Announcement For GenZ Who Will Not Be Eligible? The following categories will not be eligible: * Families owning motorised three-wheelers or four-wheelers * Owners of mechanised agricultural equipment or vehicles * Farmers with a Kisan Credit Card limit above Rs 50,000 * Families with any member employed in government service * Income tax-paying families * Families where any member earns more than Rs 15,000 per month * Families owning 2.5 acres or more of irrigated land * Families that have already received financial assistance from the Revenue Department after being made homeless due to a natural disaster Official Statement Meerut Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal said that the government provides financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to provide houses to poor families in rural areas. She added that the scheme remains a priority for the government and the number of eligible beneficiaries in Meerut district has been low due to strict eligibility conditions. After changes in the rules, awareness campaigns are being conducted to help more people benefit from the scheme.

Houses Completed Year-Wise Under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Financial year Target Full Accommodation 2020-21 01 01 2021-22 00 00 2022-23 00 00 2023-24 20 20 2024-25 28 28 2025-26 36 35 2026-27 29 00 Total 114 84