Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: The Congress party has completed key preparations for its organisational restructuring ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Following a detailed assessment, central observers deployed to the districts have submitted a report to the national leadership, proposing three names for the president's post in each of the 133 district and city units.

These names will now be reviewed by National General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Organisation Creation Campaign National Coordinator Sasikanth Senthil, along with the respective district observers. After thorough discussions with state and national leaders, the party is expected to release the final list of unit heads by September 2, with sources indicating that 30 to 50 per cent of current district and city presidents could be replaced.

ALSO READ: 'Mistake Of Facts': Calcutta HC Disposes Bengal Minister's Plea After Police Files Closure Reports In All 10 FIRs Background And Early Setbacks Following the launch of the AICC's Organisation Creation Campaign (Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan) in 2025, a new set of district and city presidents were appointed in Uttar Pradesh, with the official list released in March of that year. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held interactions with the 133 district and city presidents in New Delhi and issued guidelines for strengthening the organisation. However, complaints and objections began to pour in from several districts.

Just ten months after the new district and city presidents took charge, the national leadership intervened in January 2026, appointing central observers and announcing that Uttar Pradesh's organisational setup would be rebuilt from scratch. Central Observer Reviews And Screening While the process was delayed for several months due to confusion, central observers were assigned their territories last month and deployed across the state. Starting August 25, these observers began submitting reports to the national leadership, proposing a panel of three potential candidates for each of the 75 district units and 58 city units.

As per the schedule, discussions between KC Venugopal, Sasikanth Senthil, and central observers are set to begin on Friday, August 28. Candidates will be evaluated based on caste and regional factors, feedback from party workers, and inputs from the state leadership.

ALSO READ: Congress Seeks Entry Into J-K Govt With 2 Ministerial Berths Or 1 Key Post Demands; Will Omar Abdullah Agree To Terms? Final Approval And Next Steps With approval from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the final list of new district and city presidents is expected to be released on September 2. Shortlisted candidates will be advised to head to New Delhi, where Gandhi is scheduled to meet with the newly appointed unit heads on September 3 or 4.