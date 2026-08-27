State Bureau, Jagran, Srinagar: Congress has not yet made a decision on joining the coalition government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress has proposed to the National Conference to secure two ministerial positions for itself in the cabinet. If two positions are not granted, Congress wants an influential position for one of its MLAs in the cabinet. The decision to join the government will be taken only after these conditions are agreed upon.

The Congress and National Conference are coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir, but Congress is not currently part of the government. At the time of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's swearing-in in October 2024, Congress reportedly demanded two cabinet positions. After the demand was not met, Congress withdrew from the government.

ALSO READ: US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J-K 'Important Part Of India' After Meeting CM Abdullah; Hints At Lowering Travel Curbs Following this, the Congress clarified its stance, stating that it would not join the government until Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was restored. The party also launched the "Our State, Our Rights" campaign on this issue. This campaign also soured relations between the Congress and the National Conference.

Preparations To Expand JK Cabinet CM Omar Abdullah is preparing to expand his cabinet once again. This expansion is expected to include three new ministers. In this context, the Chief Minister has offered a ministerial position to the Congress party and invited them to join the government.

Syed Naseer Hussain, the Congress's national general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, confirmed the National Conference's offer to join the government and offer a ministerial position. He said the proposal is under discussion within the party and no final decision has been made.

Meanwhile, according to Congress sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress is not opposed to joining the government, but it wants two ministerial positions. The party is ready to negotiate with the National Conference regarding the second ministerial position. If the National Conference does not agree to the second position, the Congress wants a reasonable political accommodation for one of its MLAs.

ALSO READ: 'Committed To Restoring...': Omar Abdullah Reiterates Statehood Demand In I-Day Speech Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit is pushing for the formation of a coordination committee between the two coalition parties. The Congress believes that such a committee will ensure the party's role in key government decisions. According to sources, the Congress party's top leadership has discussed its terms for joining the government with the National Conference. The party is now awaiting a response from the National Conference. Only after an agreement is reached between the two parties will the picture of Congress joining the government become clear.