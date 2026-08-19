United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir, described the union territory an "important part of India" and said that the US would consider lowering travel curbs for the region. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that engagement between the US and J-K will "widen and deepen" in the years ahead.

While addressing the media, Sergio Gor said, "It's a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We just had a very good meeting."

Claiming terrorism and civil unrest, Jammu and Kashmir, except eastern Ladakh and Leh, is kept under a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory by the US State Department. Following the meeting, Gor stated that US would reconsider its advisories.

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"We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm, a very cordial and we look forward to building this relationship forward," he added.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "It's a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled… pic.twitter.com/5NQbNYvNo1 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

Omar Abdullah Hopeful Of 'Deeper' Engagement Between US, J-K

Hoping for a "deeper" engagement between the US and Jammu and Kashmir, CM Omar said, "After meeting with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, CM Omar Abdullah says, "It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries but with specific focus on what the US can do with J&K. There are obviously certain legacy issues that over time we will be working to resolve but we look forward to taking this conversation further."

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, CM Omar Abdullah says, "It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries but with specific focus on what the US can do with J&K. There are obviously… pic.twitter.com/SNxict7Gq6 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

"This is a conversation that will take place both between Ambassador Gor and Washington, and between me and the Govt of India in New Delhi. But we are very hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between the US and J&K will both widen and deepen in the years ahead," he added.