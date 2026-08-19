Pakistan was furious over the remarks made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Islamabad summoned the US Charge d'Affaires (Acting Ambassador) in Islamabad and lodged a protest over the remarks made by Gor during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. After meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sergio Gor had described Kashmir as an important part of India.

Pakistan summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a "strong demarche", following Gor's statement regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the union territory. Very much enjoyed meeting Hon. Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/MPZqI4iR0K — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026 What Did Sergio Gor Say About Jammu And Kashmir? In Srinagar, Gor told reporters on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place. Gor, who took a 'shikara' ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, also said that the US will reconsider the advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir. He said the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place. Gor is also the Trump administration's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. ALSO READ: US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J-K 'Important Part Of India' After Meeting CM Abdullah; Hints At Lowering Travel Curbs

"Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'part of India'," the Foreign Office said in a statement. ALSO READ: Trade Deal To Be Inked In Next Few Weeks, Months: US Ambassador To India Sergio Gor "It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," the statement added. "It was further highlighted that the "irresponsible statement" by the US ambassador "negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and also ran contrary to the US commitment to the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter," it said.

(With PTI Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch