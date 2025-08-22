A shocking encounter unfolded in Nashik, Maharashtra, when a stray dog reportedly overpowered a leopard and dragged it for 300 metres. The bizarre incident took place in Niphad and a video capturing the confrontation has quickly gone viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses said the leopard had wandered into the area earlier this week, prompting the stray dog to launch a sudden and aggressive attack. The dog latched onto the leopard, pulling it over a significant distance before the wild animal managed to escape.

Despite the fierce struggle, the dog survived the encounter, and no humans in the vicinity were harmed. Local authorities reported that the leopard retreated to nearby fields with injuries. Forest officials are yet to confirm whether the animal requires medical treatment, but villagers and domestic animals in the area remained safe.

This incident comes amid a national debate on stray dogs, which was addressed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

A three-judge special bench led by Justice Vikram Nath revised its earlier order that prohibited the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling the restriction “too harsh.”