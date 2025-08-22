Mumbai Rains : Mumbai is set for a soggy spell over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rainfall from Friday through Monday. The city is expected to experience generally cloudy skies for the next five days, with no relief from wet conditions in sight.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, forecasting heavy rain accompanied by overcast skies. Data from the weather department indicates that showers will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well, keeping humidity levels high throughout the week. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 28 degrees C and 29 degrees C, while nighttime lows will range from 24 degrees C to 26 degrees C.

Recent days have seen Mumbai battered by intense rainfall, severely affecting normal life. Many areas experienced waterlogging, with streets turning into temporary streams. Traffic snarls became a common sight, and the persistent downpour forced authorities to shut schools for two days. Government offices also remained closed as rainwater submerged roads, rail tracks, and caused disruptions to flights and trains.

Social media quickly filled with videos and memes highlighting the flooding. One video showed children swimming in waterlogged areas outside Oberoi Mall. Police had issued advisories urging Mumbaikars to venture out only if necessary.

By Wednesday, the rain intensity began to ease, allowing life to gradually return to normal. On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers had to be rescued after two overcrowded monorail trains got stranded between stations amid torrential downpours.

The relentless rainfall over the past week affected not just Mumbai but other parts of Maharashtra, forcing hundreds to be relocated to safer areas. The floods also caused significant crop damage across the state, underlining the widespread impact of the wet spell.