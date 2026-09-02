Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states across the nation are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. As per the weather department, the central, eastern, and northeastern states are set to receive very heavy rainfall. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Heavy Rain Likely In These States In its advisory, the weather department stated that several states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Maharashtra, are likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds along with heavy rain on Wednesday. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences to the locals.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast The residents of Delhi and nearby cities such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad received heavy rainfall in the late hours of Tuesday, providing much-needed relief from the heat and humidity. The capital city is expected to witness cloudy skies and light rain on Wednesday. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains Pound Delhi-NCR Bringing Respite From Humidity, Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Follow Rain Expected In Northern States As per the weather department, the hilly states are also set to witness rainfall on Wednesday. While Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness heavy rainfall, parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Apart from this, the northern plain states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also set to experience similar weather conditions.

Will It Rain In Maharashtra? The IMD stated that several Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra cities, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Dharashiv, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, Morbi, Surendranagar, Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Botad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Anjar, Mandvi, and Mundra, are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.