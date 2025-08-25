In a shocking incident, a girl was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend inside her home in West Bengal's Nadia district The police said that the incident took place on Monday. Providing details about the incident, the officials said that the girl has been identified as 19-year-old Isha Mallik, a student of Krishnanagar Women's College. The accused has been identified as Debraj, a resident of nearby Mohanpur. They said that the girl used to live in Manikpara area of the Kotwali police station area in Nadia.

Isha had been in a relationship with Debraj since her school days. However, she recently broke up with him, they said. Debraj, also knew Isha's brother and would often visit their home and pursue her. After the breakup, Debraj was enrgaed as Isha continued avoiding him. On Monday afternoon, Debraj visited Isha's home and allegedly killed her. Isha's mother found her lying on the floor of the drawing room with pool of blood near her. She also saw Debraj fleeing the crime scene with a country-made gun.

Speaking about the incident, Krishnanagar SP K Amarnath said, "Isha, a student of the Krishnanagar Women's College, was found lying in a pool of blood in their drawing room by her mother. Debraj was seen fleeing with a country-made revolver in his hand".