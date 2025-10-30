India has launched Trishul, a major tri-service exercise of the Indian Armed Forces, along the western border, focusing on the Sir Creek area near the Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch. The 12-day drill, which will run from October 30 to November 10, is aimed at sending a stern message to Pakistan and the terror networks it harbours.

Trishul comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan over a military build-up in the Sir Creek area. Addressing the troops at the IAF base in Bhuj, he said, “Any aggression by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area will be met with a resounding response that will change both history and geography.”

In response, Pakistan has issued a notice to air missions (NOTAM) covering most of its airspace as India’s tri-service exercise began on Wednesday, October 30.

- Trishul is a tri-service exercise involving all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and will run for 12 days, from October 30 to November 10, 2025.

- The exercise will be conducted in Sir Creek, near the Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch region.

- The Indian Armed Forces will carry out joint operations across challenging terrains, including offensive manoeuvres in the creek and desert sectors.

- The exercise will also include amphibious operations off the Saurashtra coast and multi-domain operational drills.

Joint Operations By Indian Armed Forces

- During the exercise, the Indian Army will deploy over 20,000 soldiers, along with main battle tanks, howitzers, armed helicopters, and missile systems.

- Exercises like ‘Trinetra’, focusing on full-cycle electromagnetic spectrum operations and counter-unmanned aerial system kill-chains, are already being conducted by the 21 Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps in the desert sector, the Firstpost report stated.

- The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct Mahagujraj, deploying Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, Special aircraft and helicopters, Remotely-piloted aircraft and Force-enablers such as IL-78 mid-air refuellers and airborne early-warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

- The Indian Navy has also deployed some frigates and destroyers off the Gujarat coast. The exercise will test different indigenous weapon systems and innovations, with a focus on: ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), electronic warfare (EW) and cyber capabilities.

“The wargames are ‘routine’ in nature. It is a practice to hold one such massive tri-services war game every year. The scale, complexity and area of the operations are indeed massive. Multiple joint combat drills, both offensive and defensive in nature, will be executed during Trishul,” Times of India quoted a senior officer as saying.