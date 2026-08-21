Jagran State Bureau, Rajkot | The PDU Civil Hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat, has once again found itself embroiled in a major controversy. An argument over a patient's treatment in the hospital's emergency department escalated to the point where the senior medical officer (doctor) slapped a female resident doctor.

Resident Doctors Stage Protest Against Accused In protest against the incident, all the resident doctors went on strike by stopping work, prompting the state government to take a tough stand and remove the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Monali Makadia, from her post.

🚨 Senior Medical Officer Ashwin Ramani Abused Resident Dr Krisha Shingala and threw phone and file on her face. 🚨



Krisha who works in Rajkot civil hospital told senior Dr to shift patient In emergency ward :



Krisha : Sir , patient vitals are non recordable we should shift in… pic.twitter.com/yF8WaWgAKD — Jeet (@JeetN25) August 21, 2026 What Triggered The Heated Argument Between Two Doctors The junior female doctor, Dr Krishaben Nileshbhai Shingala, had drawn the attention of Medical Officer Dr Ashwin Vithalbhai Ramani to the oxygen issue of a patient undergoing treatment in the emergency department. While discussing the patient's treatment, Dr Ramani suddenly became enraged and slapped Dr Shingala, saying, "Will you teach me?" ALSO READ: MBBS Doctors To Perform Ultrasounds After 6 Months Of Training? Radiologists Oppose Move | Here's Why

The accused doctor also threatened her, saying, "I'll see you." This was an unexpected assault that caused chaos in the hospital campus, and all the resident doctors stopped work and sat on a protest on the street outside the emergency department.

Charges Of Being Drunk On Duty And Assault Earlier The protesting resident doctors made serious allegations, saying that Dr Ramani often comes to duty in an intoxicated state and abuses junior doctors. He has assaulted resident doctors on several occasions in the past. They said several complaints were made to the Superintendent of the Civil Hospital and the RMO regarding this, but they did not take action.

ALSO READ: Japanese Doctors’ Heroic Act During Devastating Earthquake: Surgeons Cling To Operating Table To Save Patient | VIDEO Medical Superintendent Dr Monali Makadia Relieved From The post In view of this serious attack on the junior doctor and the subsequent situation created in the hospital, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Gujarat Government has immediately made a major administrative reshuffle. The government relieved Dr Monali Makadia, Medical Superintendent in-charge and Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department, from the additional charge of her post.

Police In Action Against Accused Doctor Ramani On the other hand, considering the seriousness of the incident, a case has been registered against the accused doctor at Pradyumnanagar police station and a legal investigation has been initiated. The hospital's RMO, Dr Harshad Dusara, stated that a full report on the case has been sent to the Gandhinagar headquarters. The accused doctor has been issued written instructions barring him from reporting to duty until a final decision is taken. According to the RMO, stricter action, such as suspension or transfer, could be taken in the case.