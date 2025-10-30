Following the incident of five children with thalassaemia being transfused with HIV-infected blood at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, the Jharkhand Health Department is engaged in strengthening the blood bank system. In this regard, not only are blood banks being inspected, but a series of meetings is also underway.

The department's Additional Chief Secretary, Ajay Kumar Singh, held a video conference with all Civil Surgeons for the second time and issued several directives regarding blood banks. He imposed a ban on blood replacement, stating that blood must be collected solely through voluntary donations under all circumstances.

Singh instructed that as many camps as possible be organised. He also asked for the involvement of NGOs working in the respective areas in this task. The Additional Chief Secretary instructed the Civil Surgeons to submit the audit reports of all blood banks by Saturday without fail. He said that an audit of all government and private blood banks should be ensured by holding a meeting with the DC. He stated that in blood banks where the ELISA testing facility is not available, it should be restored soon. He also emphasised the use of fourth-generation kits for testing.

During the meeting, instructions were also given to update the complete records of blood donors and patients suffering from thalassaemia and sickle cell anaemia on the e-Rakt portal.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on updating the RT-PCR and TrueNat machines. The Additional Chief Secretary ordered the prompt installation of blood separation machines in all districts of the state. He said that awareness programmes should be conducted to boost the confidence of blood donors.

The meeting was also attended by Abu Imran, MD of the Health and Medical Corporation; Dr Neha Arora, Executive Director of the Jharkhand State Arogya Society; and Shashi Prakash Jha, Mission Director, among others. The Additional Chief Secretary instructed all Civil Surgeons that blood banks which do not have a licence or whose licence has not been renewed should promptly apply for a licence or renewal through the ONDLS portal. He also asked the officials of the Directorate of Drugs present at the meeting to provide an updated report on this.

Singh stated that the person in charge of a blood bank should, as far as possible, be a doctor with an MD in Pathology. Additionally, they should not be sent on deputation elsewhere under any circumstances. Adequate technical staff and counsellors should be appointed through outsourcing. Instructions were given for the prompt appointment of pathologists in districts where they are not available.