As people age, most anticipate slowing down and not working out regularly, just as not to put pressure on the body. However, there are several studies that dismiss the popular discourse, placing the truth in front of the wellness plate. Regular workouts, in fact, even strength training, are the secret to being fit in old age, even if it is 100 years old. A recent viral video has been making the rounds on the internet, where Ruth, a 100-year-old woman, defied what is expected of her age. The viral post was made on Instagram on August 18, 2025 by a page named Evry.day Club, showed that the host, Ryan James, asked Ruth about the secret behind her longevity and her fitness while she works out on the seated elliptical machine. In the viral clip, she revealed that her exercise mantra is working on the equipment for an hour, completing over 6 kilometres.

What Is The Secret To Longevity? Sharing the viral video of the centenarian, Ryan captioned the post as, “I started walking 4 miles a day” - Ruth (100 years young). In today’s interview, Ruth shares her secret to living healthy at 100, her daily workout routine, and what she eats.”

When Ruth was asked what she does to stay fit and look great at her age, she revealed her fitness secret to her longevity. She states, "When I retired, I started walking four miles a day, and that's just what keeps you going. A lot of exercise, plenty of sleep. I go to bed at 9:30 at night, and I eat a lot of vegetables, trying to keep healthy. Would you say that you're rich? I think I am. You look it." Her secret to hitting a century is nothing complicated but only exercise, sleep and healthy food.

Is Working Out Good For Old Age? Yes, working out is good for old age, as vigorous physical activity provides immediate benefits to overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exercising among older adults has multiple benefits, like reducing blood pressure, improving brain health, better heart health, cancer prevention, healthy weight management, independent living, bone strength and balance and coordination. Best Exercises For Seniors Over 80 Walking

One of the best, least stressful and accessible forms of exercise is walking. Distance and step goals differ from person to person, depending on their health conditions. While most seniors can cover almost 10,000 steps per day to maintain a healthy lifestyle, however, those who have difficulty walking or joint pain can set for lower number of steps. Walking promotes a healthy lifestyle, while strengthening muscles, lowering your risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and colon cancer.

Chair Yoga Chair yoga is a low-impact form of exercise that improves muscle strength, mobility, balance and flexibility, all of which are important for the well-being of elderly people, especially those over 80 years. Chair yoga provides less stress on muscles, joints and bones than more conventional forms of yoga.

Exercises For Seniors For Overall Health Benefits (Image Credits: Canva) Pilates This is a popular low-impact form of exercise that includes breathing, alignment, concentration and core strength to build strength without the stress of higher-impact exercises. Pilates has been shown to improve balance, develop core strength and increase flexibility in older adults.

Strength Training Strength training is highly beneficial for seniors, as it helps maintain muscle mass, improve bone density and enhance overall physical functionality. Strength training combats natural muscle loss, which leads to weakness by stimulating muscle growth and strengthening bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. It also improves joint health, flexibility and balance, contributing to better mobility and independence.

Swimming And Water Aerobics Workouts in the water are beneficial to seniors, especially above 80 years old. Swimming provides a full-body workout, improves cardiovascular health and is easy on the joints. Water aerobics is also an extremely popular exercise for seniors, which can be an excellent alternative to strength training. Water aerobics exercises improve your strength, flexibility, and balance with minimal stress on your body.