The global music icon, Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement. The couple has captivated fans since their romance began in the summer of 2023. They shared the news on Instagram accompanied by a series of stunning photos that quickly went viral. The pictures capture Kelce on one knee in a gorgeous rose garden—a scene that feels like a fairytale. This big step comes after nearly two years of dating during which they mostly kept their relationship private. Their journey began at an Eras Tour concert and has now reached a beautiful new milestone.

For anyone who is going to engaged soon can seek inspiration from the dreamy visuals of the couple that remind us of true love's magic, making it a great occasion to use Swift's most iconic lyrics as captions. Here are some best romantic lyrics of Taylor Swift that you can use as Instagram captions for your engagement post.

2. "I’ll be loving you for quite some time."

1. "I'd like to hang out with you for my whole life."

3. "You’re all I want, I'll never let you go."

4. "Don’t want no other shade of blue but you."

5. "All I need is you next to me."

6. "I've loved you (three) summers now honey, I want them all."

7. "I'm gonna love you when you hair is turning gray."

8. "You are the best thing that's ever been mine."

9. "I wanna be your end game."

10. "Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone."

11. "All's well that ends well to end up with you."

12. "In a lavender haze."

13. "Spinning in my highest heels, love. Shining just for you."

14. "Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close?"

15. "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby, just say 'Yes.'"

16. "And I chose you."

17. "Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy."

18. “I lose myself in a daydream.”

19. "How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you.”

20. “And at every table, I’ll save you a seat.”

21. “I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you.”