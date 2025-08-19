Vidya Balan Saree: Vidya Balan is one of the Bollywood actresses who has ditched the trendiest of outfits, making the world move for the love of the saree. She has been serving desi glamour for years and has successfully redefined grace and elegance in sarees. Vidya Balan has repeatedly proved that a saree is not just a traditional outfit, but to her, it is a power statement, a mood and an art form. With the re-release of her movie Parineeta after 20 years, gracing the event in a glamorous red saree with golden embroidery works, it is time to look at the saree lessons from Vidya.

Vidya Balan’s saree choices showcase handlooms and timeless textiles that inspire women across generations. More than just a fashion, it is about Vidya Balan’s saree styling tips that every woman relates to while embracing one’s body, choosing comfort without compromising on glamour and owning individuality with pride. Here are five saree fashion lessons for women to take from Vidya Balan.

Saree Lessons To Learn From Vidya Balan Fabric Vidya Balan doesn’t just wear any saree, but she picks fabrics that speak of heritage and craftsmanship. Fabrics like Kanjeevarams, handwoven cottons or earthy, textured silks are something that she loves draping. The magic of good fabric is that even the simplest drape can look like luxury when the weave is exquisite.

Vidya Balan Chooses Fabric (Image Credits: Instagram) Prints And Colours Vidya has a love for bold prints such as bold florals, geometric patterns and paisley. She knows how to style them without feeling overwhelmed. If the saree is gorgeous enough with all colours and designs, then she keeps the blouse solid and jewellery minimal. On the other hand, when the saree is simple, she amps it up with a statement blouse or chunky oxidised earrings.

Vidya Balan Chooses Prints And Colours (Image Credits: Instragram) Comfort What makes Vidya’s saree stand out is how comfortable they are. She always looks at ease in a saree. This comes when the drape is done correctly, not sacrificing comfort for style. Find a draping style that works for your body and your movement. Pin it where it needs to be pinned, so that it can feel comfortable during movement.

Vidya Balan Chooses Comfort (Image Credits: Instagram) Jewellery Vidya has worn everything from chunky tribal silver to delicate temple jewellery, but she always matches the mood of the saree. For instance, a grand silk saree is best complemented with antique gold jhumkas, while a breezy cotton saree gets earthy terracotta beads or oxidised bangles. Jewellery is all about creating harmony and not stealing the show.