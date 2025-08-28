Camphor For Musty Smell: While the rainy season brings cool breezes and cosy moments, it also leaves the home with unavoidable musty odours. Damp walls, limited sunlight and rising humidity can make the indoors of the home feel heavy and stale. Besides, fabrics, furniture and even closed closets absorb moisture and smell unpleasant. Air fresheners can only mask the musty smell in the home temporarily. This is where a natural solution comes into play with camphor that tackles both odour and moisture. Camphor has a refreshing aroma and anti-fungal properties that keep the living spaces smelling fresh in the rainy season.

Why Camphor Removes Musty Smell Naturally From Home in Monsoon? Camphor has a waxy texture and cool, crisp fragrance that works as a natural remedy to the dampness and humidity that are the main concerns of the monsoon. Camphor actively absorbs moisture, purifies the air and repels insects. Traditionally, camphor was kept in wardrobes, prayer rooms and living spaces to free them from musty smells, fungus and silverfish.

Besides, camphor also promotes a subtle sense of calm and wellness, making the indoors of the home feel lighter and more welcoming. It also adds an elegant touch as home decor. Camphor is versatile and cost-effective, perfect for maintaining a pleasant home atmosphere during the rainy season.

Natural Ways To Use Camphor To Get Rid Of Musty Smell From Home Wardrobe Freshener Cupboards and drawers develop a musty smell during the monsoon season. Place two to three camphor balls in small muslin pouches and tuck them into corners. They help repel insects like silverfish and make the clothes and linen smell fresh.

ALSO READ: 5 Surprising Benefits Of Using Camphor To Improve Vastu Of Your Home Bathroom Deodoriser Bathrooms remain damp most of the time during the monsoon. Instead of chemical-based fresheners, place a camphor tablet behind the toilet tank. As it vapours naturally, it exudes a clean and refreshing smell to the bathroom. Mop Water Infusion Crumble a small piece of camphor into the floor mop water. Cleaning with camphor-induced water acts as a natural disinfectant, killing bacteria and fungi. The floors smell light and crisp, even long after they dry, providing a refreshing smell throughout the home.

Camphor To Remove Musty Smell During Monsoon (Image Credits: Canva) Coffee Table Accent Place camphor tablets in a brass or copper bowl and then mix with dried rose petals. This creates an elegant aesthetic, filling the room with a pleasant aroma. It adds charm to the living space. Decorative Dehumidifier The rainy season means high humidity sneaking into the living spaces. However, camphor can absorb excess moisture when styled thoughtfully. Store it in a vintage marble dish, a cut-glass jar or a ceramic bowl and it can work as a chic tabletop accent. It is low-maintenance and works perfectly as a dehumidifier.