For people with asthma, the indoor environment can have a profound impact on symptom control and quality of life. Simple things in the home environment, the everyday household items from dust and pet dander to mold and humidity can be triggers that cause flare-ups. It's easy with simple but effective adjustments to make a living space conducive to easier breathing and overall respiratory health. In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Critical Care and Pulmonology Head – CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram shared tips to make your home asthma-free.

Dust mites are a frequent asthma trigger. Place allergen-proof pillow and mattress covers, wash bedding in hot water weekly, and substitute heavy drapes with washable curtains. Vacuum regularly with a HEPA filter vacuum cleaner to catch small particles that otherwise continue to circulate in the air and inflame the lungs.

Good ventilation is paramount. Open windows when outside air is fresh, and use an air purifier with a HEPA filter for fresher air indoors. Have a smoke-free house and avoid burning scented candles or using pungent air fresheners, as these tend to irritate the airways.

Maintain Humidity Within Control

Excess humidity promotes mould growth yet another frequent irritant. Keep indoor humidity at 30–50% with a dehumidifier and repair leaks immediately to avoid dampness.

Control Pet Dander

If you have pets, restrict their use of the bedroom and bathe them often. Brushing them outside reduces dander transmission in the house.

Keep Mould And Mildew Under Control

Bathrooms and kitchens are more likely to be damp. Clean them frequently and use exhaust fans while showering or cooking to lower the moisture levels.

Select Mild Cleaning Techniques

Use mild, fragrance-free cleaning solutions rather than aggressive chemicals. Damp dusting instead of dry sweeping can help keep dust from becoming airborne.

Making a home asthma-friendly is all about managing possible triggers while keeping fresh, clean air flowing. These small but routine steps can vastly cut down on flare-ups, making it easier for people with asthma to breathe and live with a healthier indoor environment.