Japanese Healthy Habits: The Japanese people are known for leading a healthy and long life, with some having the highest life expectancies globally. The Japanese culture is steeped in habits that support the harmony of both the mind and the body. Unlike the fad diet trend, Japanese healthy habits are easy to follow, seamless and mindful and can be effortlessly woven into everyday life. Most Gen Zs are looking for simpler habits to incorporate into their busy schedule and these Japanese secrets are the ideal way to boost their longevity while keeping them healthy and fit.

Among the several lifestyle tips that promise a healthy and longer life, Japan offers some habits like Hara Hachi Bu, Shinrin Yoku and others to promote the possibility of living longer. Along with their diet rich in fresh vegetables, fish, fermented foods and green tea, which is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, the Japanese culture also encourages daily physical activity as a part of the lifestyle and values community, purpose (ikigai) and routine to achieve a sustainable path to longevity and vigour. Here are eight Japanese secrets that people can follow for longevity.

Easy Japanese Tips To Live Longer Hara Hachi Bu This is a Japanese eating practice which follows the rule of eating until you are 80 per cent full.

Hara Hachi Bu is a mindful eating habit developed by Japanese inhabitants originally from Okinawa. This technique prevents an individual from overeating, thus aiding in weight management and improving digestion. This eating technique promotes awareness of hunger cues and encourages people to eat more slowly and more consciously, to live a longer and healthier life.

Also known as forest bathing, this simple yet powerful habit of the Japanese people helps to reduce anxiety, boost immunity and attain mental clarity. As per the forest bathing philosophy, trees release natural phytoncides that strengthen the immune system from the inside. It acts as a digital detox, which helps to clear the mental clutter. Scientifically, being in nature increases the release of serotonin and dopamine, the 'feel-good' hormone, which enhances happiness.

Ikigai This is life’s philosophy that originated in Okinawa, which allows one to find one's reason for being happy and leading a healthy life. In the Japanese lifestyle, Ikigai teaches people who deal with a monotonous mindset and meaningless existence the importance of living a long life. Ikigai can be practised through gardening, socialising with family and friends and even pursuing lifelong passions.

Matcha The secret to long life is nothing but the drink that the world is currently obsessing over, that is, Matcha. This beverage has brain-boosting effects, which is loaded with a high concentration of vitamins and nutrients. Match is rich in Vitamins A, C and E, which help to boost the immune system and fight infections, as well as aid in digestion. People can enjoy matcha in a number of ways, like a Matcha Latte or simply the traditional Matcha, which is made with hot water. This superdrink of Japan is also known to boost metabolism and aid in weight loss.

Wabi Sabi This is an ancient Japanese philosophy that embraces imperfection and simplicity. This philosophy is deeply rooted in Buddhism and teaches to find beauty in the natural cycle of growth, decay, instead of seeking flawlessness. It encourages habits like living minimally, promoting a sustainable life and appreciating the beauty of the ordinary. The Japanese people make the most use of this technique in their everyday life by incorporating habits like using hand-made pottery, letting go of perfectionism and embracing the originality of it all while valuing authenticity over unrealistic expectations.

Inemuri Inemuri literally translates to sleeping while present. Taking short naps in workplaces, public transport and cafes is believed to improve longevity. It is not considered a deep sleep, but rather a powerful nap that relaxes the mind and calms the body, providing clarity. Japan has a demanding work culture, making inemuri a necessity for many. This practice is mostly seen on schools, during meetings, in offices and even on trains.

Japanese Tips To Boost Longevity And Stay Healthy (Image Credits: Canva) Washoku This traditional Japanese cuisine is known for its balance, seasonality and focus on natural flavours. Washoku is a UNESCO-recognised practice, which encourages its cultural significance and health benefits. In Washoku, aesthetic presentation plays a major role as meals are beautifully arranged, reflecting harmony with nature. Some of the common Washoku dishes are Sushi, Miso soup, Nimono, Tempura and Tsukemono. They are rich in fibre, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote gut health

Kaizen is a Japanese practice that focuses on gradual and steady progress, instead of drastic transformations. It facilitates teamwork and collaboration and encourages employees to suggest improvements in the workplace. Practising Kaizen in daily life promotes work productivity, personal growth and home organisation.

The Japanese culture is deeply rooted in such habits that encourage harmony between the body and the mind. Whether it is about maintaining a healthy eating habit or maintaining deep connections with nature, there are several Japanese habits that improve overall health and promote a longer life. By unlocking the Japanese secrets, let us know the changes you start witnessing in your body for your longevity journey.