Ajwain Water vs Methi Water: We often heard about the amazing benefits of traditional Indian spices like ajwain (carom seeds) and methi (fenugreek seeds) for managing weight. These kitchen staples do much more than just add flavour. They can boost your metabolism and help with digestion which are important for losing weight. But now the question arises which spice is a better choice? Both spices, known for enhancing weight loss efforts has their own unique properties. Let's take a look at the benefits of each spice while understanding the differences that will help you make a better decision.

Ajwain Water For Weight Loss Ajwain or carom seeds have been a common ingredient in Indian households, hailed for its digestive benefits. A simple glass of ajwain water made by soaking or boiling the seeds can provide significant advantages for your metabolism and digestion. The seeds contain a compound called thymol that helps your body produce gastric juices. This process speeds up your metabolism and helps to break down food. Thus, improved digestion can reduce bloating, acidity and gas. By making your metabolism more efficient, ajwain water can also help your body burn fat better which supports gradual weight loss. The best time to drink it is in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum benefit.

ALSO READ: Chewing Saunf vs Drinking Saunf Water: Which Is The Best Way To Consume For Digestion, Detoxification And Weight Loss? Methi Water For Weight Loss Methi or fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre and important nutrients. Soaked methi water is a popular home remedy for many health issues. It aids weight loss by controlling appetite. The soluble fibre in the seeds expands in your stomach, making you feel full and reducing the urge to snack. Methi is also recognised for its role in regulating blood sugar levels which helps manage cravings and stops the body from storing extra fat. Moreover, drinking methi water regularly can boost your digestion and promote a healthy gut. It is best to consume in the morning.

Methi water helps to curb hung pangs (Image Credits: Canva) ALSO READ: How To Make Your Soup A Weight Loss-Friendly Meal? Conclusion: Which Is The Best Choice? When it comes to choose between the two drinks, both can promote effective loss but they target different issues. Ajwain water is better for those with a slow metabolism, indigestion or frequent bloating. However, methi water is ideal for those who want to reduce their appetite and avoid sugar cravings. So, if your main goal is to boost fat metabolism, then drink ajwain water and if you want to manage your hunger, then methi water is a better choice to consume in the morning.