Hariyali Teej Gifts For Wife: Hariyali Teej 2026 is marked on 15th August. It is a day when married women observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands. So, if you're a husband and want to gift your wife something special while she fasts for your well-being and showers you with unconditional love, this is the right opportunity. The good news? You don't need to spend a fortune to make your better half feel special.

Here is a list of heartfelt gifts under Rs 2000, picked with a bit of thought, that can mean just as much as an expensive gift. Let's look at a few ideas that'll actually make her smile and will be useful for her in her daily life.

7+ Best Hariyali Teej Gifts For Wife Under Rs 2000 Gift Idea Price (on official website without discount) Key Features / Details 1 KIKO Milano Super Colour Eyeliner – 04 Green Rs 950 Intensely pigmented, water-resistant, smooth application, quick-drying, high-shine green colour 2 Humuss Beauty Advanced Night Repair Rs 1,098 Moon Kissed Retinol Serum and Saffron Rush Anti-Aging Night Cream; suitable for all skin types 3 Zouk Bidri Kaiser Statement Office Bag Rs 1,649 Jute material, fits up to a 16-inch laptop, 2 compartments, 4 pockets, PETA-approved vegan 4 GlimGloss Candles Artisanal Luxury Hamper Rs 1,700 Bath salts, tea light candles, wax melts with diffuser, organic loofah and oats & milk soap 5 PAC Magic Shine Control Gel Compact Rs 595 Controls excess oil and shine; infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Seed Oil; gives a smooth, matte finish 6 Sātmya Swāstha Gift Box Rs 1,500 Candle, Saffron Mishri, nuts and seeds mix or Rose Herbal Tisane, reusable handmade paper box and gift card 7 Herbal Grooming With Ayurveda Hair Care Kit Rs 645 Shampoo, conditioner, Bhringraj oil and Hair Lep; helps nourish and repair damaged hair 1. KIKO Milano Super Colour Eyeliner - 04 Green Love her eyes? Turn your wife’s rainy day into a statement with KIKO Milano Super Colour Eyeliner in Green. Its intensely pigmented, water-resistant formula glides on smoothly, dries quickly and delivers vibrant, high-shine colour that stays put without fading or flaking. A small yet quality product will make your wife smile wide. Shade : Green

: Green Price : Rs 950/-

: Rs 950/- Features: Intensely Pigmented, Water-Resistant, Glides On Smoothly, And Dries Quickly.

KIKO Milano Super Colour Eyeliner (Image Credit: Instagram @kikomilano) 2. Humuss Beauty Advanced Night Repair Make this Hariyali Teej a little more special with a thoughtful skincare gift she can enjoy as part of her nighttime self-care ritual. Humuss Beauty Advanced Night Repair is a powerful duo featuring Moon Kissed Retinol Serum and Saffron Rush - Anti-Aging Saffron Night Cream.

Suitable for : All Skin Types

: All Skin Types Price : Rs 1,098/-

: Rs 1,098/- Features: Moon Kissed Retinol Serum smooths fine lines and boosts collagen, and Saffron Rush - Anti-Aging Saffron Night Cream gives luxurious hydration and saffron-powered brightening. Humuss Beauty Advanced Night Repair (Image Credit: Instagram humussbeauty) 3. Zouk’s Bidri Kaiser Statement Office Bag Is your woman working? This season of love and devotion, gift her Zouk’s statement office shoulder bag, perfect for office (up to a 16-inch laptop can fit in) and everyday use. This bag is a perfect blend of functionality and style. Additionally, this bag is proudly Indian and 100% PETA-approved vegan.

Prize : Rs 1,649

: Rs 1,649 Material : Jute

: Jute Colour : Black And White

: Black And White Compartments : 2/ Pockets: 4

: 2/ Pockets: 4 Dimensions: 43.9 x 28.6 x 14cms (approx) Capacity:17.6L Bidri Kaiser Statement Office Bag (Image Credit: Instagram @Zouk) 4. Artisanal Luxury Hamper From GlimGloss Candles This artisanal luxury hamper features a handcrafted wooden bowl filled with scented wax, beautifully accented with vibrant red ferns and pearls, all of which make up for a perfect Hariyali Teej gift for your wife. This artisanal luxury gift hamper is designed to indulge the senses.

Price : Rs 1,700/-

: Rs 1,700/- Available : Pan-India delivery from Instagram

: Pan-India delivery from Instagram Includes: soothing bath salts, cosy tea light candles, fragrant wax melts with a diffuser, a natural organic loofah, and a nourishing heart-shaped oats and milk soap. Artisanal Luxury Hamper (Image Credit: Instagram @_glimgloss_candle) 5. PAC Magic Shine Control Gel Compact This is a handbag essential for your wife on humid days. This cream-to-powder compact instantly helps control excess oil and shine without disturbing makeup. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Seed Oil, it leaves skin looking smooth, fresh and naturally matte.

Price : Rs 595/-

: Rs 595/- Ingredients : Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Seed Oil

: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Seed Oil Features: leaves skin looking smooth, fresh and naturally matte. PAC Magic Shine Control Gel Compact (Image Credit: Instagram @PAC) 6. Sātmya Swāstha Gift Box This Hariyali Teej, choose to nourish your loved one with the Swāstha Gift Box that is homemade with love in small batches. It is thoughtful, all-natural, completely sustainable, mindfully created and absolutely beautiful. Price : Rs 1500/-

: Rs 1500/- Feature : Customise the gift boxes according to your budget and needs.

: Customise the gift boxes according to your budget and needs. Includes: One Satmya Candle, Saffron Mishri, Nuts and Seeds Superfoods Mix OR Rose Herbal Tisane, reusable handmade paper gift box and handmade paper gift card.

Sātmya Swāstha Gift Box (Image Credit: Instagram @satmyaindia) 7. Herbal Grooming With Ayurveda | Nourishes & Repairs Damaged Hair Want to gift your wife something related to self-care? This wellness kit can be used by anyone to keep hair healthy and beautiful. The action of Bhringaraj, Reetha, and Amla makes your hair shiny, soft, and strong. It also reduces the problems of dandruff and scalp infections with regular use.

Price : Rs 645/-

: Rs 645/- Includes : Hair Conditioner-100ml, Black Pearl Shampoo-200ml, Bhringraj Oil-120ml, Hair Lep-100g

: Hair Conditioner-100ml, Black Pearl Shampoo-200ml, Bhringraj Oil-120ml, Hair Lep-100g Feature: Nourishes And Works On Damaged Hair. Herbal Grooming With Ayurveda | Nourishes & Repairs Damaged Hair (Image Credit: Facebook @Jivaayurveda) What is Hariyali Teej and Why Gifting Matters? As the name suggests, Hariyali Teej comes during Shravan, right when the monsoon turns everything green (hariyali in Hindi) again. The story behind it goes back to Goddess Parvati, who prayed for years to be united with Lord Shiva. That is why, on the festive occasion, married women celebrate the day wearing green, singing on swings tied to trees, and fasting for their husbands’ long lives for the divine blessings of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ: Solah Shringar For Hariyali Teej 2026: 16 Chic Ways To Style Traditional Adornments Now, gifting isn't some modern add-on to this festival. It's been part of Teej for generations. Earlier, it was mostly parents sending gifts to their married daughters. These days, husbands join in too, and honestly, that's a nice shift. A gift on Teej doesn't need to be grand. It just needs to say, "I noticed. I care." That's really what she's looking for.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: 5 Things Married Women Should Avoid Doing On This Auspicious Day How To Choose The Best Hariyali Teej Gift For Your Wife? Don't overthink this. Start with what she actually likes, not what looks good on Instagram. If she's someone who loves ethnic wear, a saree will land better than a gadget. If she's more into self-care, a good skincare hamper beats jewellery any day. Additionally, one small gesture that matters more than a gift is effort. So, add a note- even two lines in your own handwriting can make all the fasting worth it for her.

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