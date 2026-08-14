Hariyali Teej is being observed on 15th August, 2026. This festival falls in the month of Sawan and is considered highly auspicious for married women. On this day, devotees observe nirjala vrat and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their divine blessings. Married women observe fasts for their husbands' long lives, marital bliss, and prosperity. To invite these blessings, married women should try to avoid these five things on this auspicious day.

5 Things Married Women Should Avoid Doing On Hariyali Teej According to religious beliefs, there are certain things that should be avoided while observing the fast on Hariyali Teej. Avoid Wearing Black Or White Colour On This Day Wearing black on Hariyali Teej should be avoided as it is believed to invite negativity and bad luck. On the other hand, in Hindu traditions, white clothing is worn by widows or during mourning ceremonies. Wearing prohibited colours on Hariyali Teej can have negative consequences on life. Instead, wearing green colours on this day is highly recommended because it is associated with love, growth, greenery, harmony, and happiness.

Avoid Arguments, Anger And Harsh Words Hariyali Teej is the day of devotion and prayer. When observing a fast, a person should not only abstain from food but also try to avoid fights, arguments, and speaking any ill words. Maintain a calm and positive state of mind.

Worship Goddess Parvati And Lord Shiva Together On Hariyali Teej, devotees should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together because it is traditionally believed that Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after her extreme penance on this day. So, worshipping them together builds love, trust, and harmony in married life.

On Hariyali Teej, devotees should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together (Image: Facebook/lordshivaparvathiardhnareshwar) ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: Why Do Women Swing On Jhulas During The Festival? Know The Story Listen To Haryali Teej Vrat Katha Women observing fast should not forget to recite Hariyali Teej vrat katha, as it is a part of tradition. The story centres on Goddess Parvati's devotion and penance for Lord Shiva. The katha highlights patience, determination, and unwavering devotion. Listening can add meaning to the rituals instead of making the festival only about fasting or dressing up.

Don't Get Distracted During The Puja While performing puja, keep your mind calm and at peace. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be worshipped with full devotion and faith. Don't let your mind get distracted. When the puja is done wholeheartedly, only then is it considered complete and accepted by the deities.

What Should Women Do On Hariyali Teej? There are many ways to celebrate the festival of Hariyali: Keep the house clean and make it an ideal place for worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Wear green clothes, and women should apply mehndi and do solah shringar on this day.

Worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva together.

Recite Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha

Sing traditional Teej songs and take part in rituals related to Teej, like swinging on a swing.

Wear green clothes, and women should apply mehendi and do solah shringar on this day (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why Do Devotees Whisper Wishes In Nandi's Ear Instead Of Praying Directly To Lord Shiva? So, while observing the Hariyali Teej fast, devotees, especially married women, should avoid the few things mentioned above to get the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.