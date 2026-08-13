The festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 15th, 2026. On this day, women adorn themselves with sixteen ornaments, wear traditional attire, and swing on the jhulas as part of the tradition. The swinging on jhulas is believed to represent nature, love, and joy.

Women, especially married women, observe nirjala vrat and pray for their husbands' long life and happiness. Unmarried women also observe a fast to seek a good life partner. Many more rituals are performed on this day, but the most unique is the swinging on jhulas. Let's understand the spiritual and religious significance behind this practice.

According to mythology, Hariyali Teej is celebrated to mark the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband.

That is why Hariyali Teej is often associated with love, joy, devotion, and marital happiness. Swinging on the swing is believed to symbolise the celebration of this divine union.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated to mark the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva (Image: Facebook/lordshiva's devotee)

Associated With Lord Krishna And Radha

If you notice, Lord Krishna is often seated on the jhulas with Radha. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna and Radha used to swing together on the jhulas during the month of Sawan. Therefore, from Lord Krishna's time to today, swinging on Hariyali Teej is a reminder of Radha and Lord Krishna's divine love.