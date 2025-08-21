Bloating is a common and uncomfortable feeling that many of us experience often, particularly after a having big meal. That frustrating sensation of a tight, distended stomach often leaves us feeling sluggish and unwell. In an effort to find digestive relief, many people reach for several medications to soothe the discomfort. However, what most don’t realise is that the root cause of their frequent bloating might be hiding in plain sight. It isn't just about the quantity of food but also about the specific food ingredients we unknowingly consume.

Many seemingly healthy or common foods can trigger an inflammatory response or gas build-up in the gut. Here, we've listed those everyday foods that may cause bloating and you must avoid them. Foods To Avoid For Bloating Carbonated Beverages Fizzy drinks like soda, sparkling water and beer contain carbon dioxide gas. When you drink them, this gas can get trapped in your stomach, building up and causing that uncomfortable, bloated feeling. Wheat And Grains Grains like wheat, barley and rye can cause bloating. This is often due to gluten, a protein in these grains that can trigger an immune response in people with a sensitivity or condition like celiac disease. This reaction can lead to inflammation and digestive issues like gas and bloating.

Artifical Sweetners Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol, mannitol and xylitol are often found in sugar-free gum, sweets and diet foods and our bodies don't fully absorb them. Instead, they ferment in our gut which can lead to a build-up of gas and make us feel bloated.

Cruciferous Vegetables Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower are loaded with essential nutrients but they can sometimes be tricky for our tummies. They contain a specific sugar that's difficult to digest which can lead to gas. Foods that trigger gas and discomfort (Image Credits: Canva) Beans And Legumes Beans and legumes are rich sources of fibre but they also contain sugars that is difficult to digest. These are broken down later by gut bacteria which creates gas and leads to bloating. To help avoid this, it’s a good idea to always soak beans in water before cooking and rinse them thoroughly.

Onion And Garlic It's tough to imagine a meal without the great taste of onions or garlic, isn't it? These kitchen staples can cause bloating in some as raw onions and garlic contain fructans, a type of soluble fibre that can ferment in the gut and lead to that uncomfortable, gassy feeling.