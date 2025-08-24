Kim Taehyung aka V is a member of the famous Kpop boy band BTS. He has significantly influenced the Kpop scene with his unique stage presence and musical skills. Fans, as well as other artists and celebrities, admire his looks, voice, dance moves and sincere interaction with them. When V left his military base on June 10, alongside leader RM, his smiling face went viral. This marked V's return to the spotlight, moving on from his life as a soldier. He trended at the top on X (formerly Twitter) for days with hashtags like #WelcomeBackTaehyung. While the ARMY welcomed him warmly, he returned as a new V, having completed his mandatory military service.

He had taken a break as a young man and emerged even more attractive. His comeback is a testament to why his appeal is truly unstoppable. Let's understand how he has become the golden man of the hour in 2025.

BTS V Global Influence Most Handsome Man In The World Kim Taehyung, known as V from BTS has been named the Most Handsome Man in the World earlier this year. He topped the list, beating out global icons such as Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Hrithik Roshan. His impressive looks have secured him the top position on several other notable lists this year including the Shining Awards' poll of the 50 most handsome male celebrities. V has consistently outperformed other well-known figures even exceeding names like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Regé-Jean Page in other recent rankings.

V is the BTS member with the highest net worth. He built a huge fortune of around Rs 342 crore (US $40 million) since he joined the band in 2013. He kicked off his solo career with the debut album Layover in 2023 just before his military enlistment. The album became a hit and even reached the #2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, showing that his star power remains strong even when he's not actively making music.

Social Media Dominance V's return from military service shows just how popular he is. He gained over 300,000 new Instagram followers in a single day, bringing his total to 68.1 million. This makes him the most-followed BTS member. While many Korean celebrities find it hard to regain their popularity after mandatory service, V didn't need to make an effort. He was already going viral before his return, attracting the highest search volume from January to June 2025.

V of BTS amazes with his VIBE for Compose Coffee. pic.twitter.com/jaZET3SNcX — Oneily Vibe (@OneilyVibe) August 14, 2025 Fashion Influence Kim Taehyung's role as a Celine brand ambassador at Paris Fashion Week has been a massive success, taking over social media since his arrival. He was recently spotted wearing a Cartier watch valued at about ₹1.2 million, which like many items he wears sold out within minutes. From his caps and jackets to his headphones, everything V interacts with becomes a must-have item. Luxury brands love him because they understand that if V is wearing something, people will want to buy it.