- By Bornika Das
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Akshay Urja Day 2025 Wishes And Quotes: Akshay Urja Day, also known as Akshay Urja Diwas, is celebrated every year on August 20. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the advantages of renewable energy and how to use energy resources efficiently in India. The initiative was taken to serve as a reminder of the dependency of humans on the rapidly depleting resources of the Earth. The day highlights how important it is to curb the overusage of these natural resources, which might lead to environmental degradation, impacting society negatively. Akshay Urja Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, which is August 20, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and is thus also called Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas. Know the Akshay Urja Day History, Significance and send the best Akshay Urja Diwas wishes and quotes to friends and family.
The observance of Akshay Urja Day plays a major role in educating the public about the environmental and economic advantages of renewable energy and thus encourages a more proactive approach towards energy consumption. The day allows individuals, businesses and communities to adopt and integrate renewable energy solutions into their daily lives. This not only helps them to reduce dependency on non-renewable resources but also lowers greenhouse gas emissions and mitigates climate change. Here’s everything you need to know about Akshay Urja Day.
Akshay Urja Day History
The history of Akshay Urja Day or Renewable Energy Day dates back to early 2000s, when the Indian government identified the urgent need to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable energy solutions.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Indian States With Highest Solar Power Users
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, along with the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE), first celebrated Akshay Urja Diwas on August 20, 2024. The event was first held in New Delhi. Approximately 12,000 school-going children from different schools in India formed a human chain to encourage the usage of renewable energy, such as air, sunlight, and water and limit the use of non-renewable sources like oil, coal and natural gas.
Akshay Urja Day Significance
The Akshay Urja Diwas plays a major role in educating the youth of the country about the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biomass. The day highlights the benefits of these technologies, which help to shift the focus of humans from traditional fossil fuels to more sustainable energy solutions. Besides, the day also helps to educate the public about the environmental, economic and health benefits of renewable energy. With the increased awareness through Akshay Urja Day, individuals can take collective action towards reducing carbon footprints and supporting sustainable practices.
Akshay Urja Diwas 2025 Wishes And Quotes (Image Credits: The Daily Jagran)
Akshay Urja Day 2025: Wishes And Quotes
Happy Akshay Urja Diwas! Let us celebrate the power of renewable energy for a sustainable future.
Embrace clean energy today for a greener and brighter tomorrow. Happy Akshay Urja Day 2025!
On this Akshay Urja Day, commit to harnessing the power of the sun, wind, and water for a better planet.
Renewable energy is the key to energy security and environmental preservation. Celebrate Akshay Urja Diwas!
The future belongs to green energy — join the movement this Akshay Urja Day.
Let us reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in infinite energy sources. Happy Akshay Urja Diwas!
Akshay Urja Diwas 2025 Wishes And Quotes (Image Credits: The Daily Jagran)
Akshay Urja means eternal energy — energy that sustains life and the environment.
Every small step towards renewable energy is a giant leap for humanity. Happy Akshay Urja Day 2025!
Harness the breeze, the sun, and the water to power India sustainably. Happy Akshay Urja Diwas!
Sustainable energy is the gift we can give to future generations. Celebrate Akshay Urja Day with awareness.
Let solar, wind, and biogas light the way to a pollution-free India. Happy Akshay Urja Diwas!
ALSO READ: Top 10 Solar Power Countries In The World In 2025
The earth’s resources are finite, but the power of renewable energy is infinite.
On this day, pledge to conserve traditional energy and increase your use of renewable sources.
Green energy is hope, progress, and prosperity rolled into one. Happy Akshay Urja Day!
Let Akshay Urja Day inspire us to build an energy-secure and eco-friendly India