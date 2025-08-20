Akshay Urja Day 2025 Wishes And Quotes: Akshay Urja Day, also known as Akshay Urja Diwas, is celebrated every year on August 20. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the advantages of renewable energy and how to use energy resources efficiently in India. The initiative was taken to serve as a reminder of the dependency of humans on the rapidly depleting resources of the Earth. The day highlights how important it is to curb the overusage of these natural resources, which might lead to environmental degradation, impacting society negatively. Akshay Urja Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, which is August 20, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and is thus also called Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas. Know the Akshay Urja Day History, Significance and send the best Akshay Urja Diwas wishes and quotes to friends and family.

The observance of Akshay Urja Day plays a major role in educating the public about the environmental and economic advantages of renewable energy and thus encourages a more proactive approach towards energy consumption. The day allows individuals, businesses and communities to adopt and integrate renewable energy solutions into their daily lives. This not only helps them to reduce dependency on non-renewable resources but also lowers greenhouse gas emissions and mitigates climate change. Here’s everything you need to know about Akshay Urja Day.

Akshay Urja Day History The history of Akshay Urja Day or Renewable Energy Day dates back to early 2000s, when the Indian government identified the urgent need to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable energy solutions. ALSO READ: Top 10 Indian States With Highest Solar Power Users Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, along with the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE), first celebrated Akshay Urja Diwas on August 20, 2024. The event was first held in New Delhi. Approximately 12,000 school-going children from different schools in India formed a human chain to encourage the usage of renewable energy, such as air, sunlight, and water and limit the use of non-renewable sources like oil, coal and natural gas.

Akshay Urja Day Significance The Akshay Urja Diwas plays a major role in educating the youth of the country about the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biomass. The day highlights the benefits of these technologies, which help to shift the focus of humans from traditional fossil fuels to more sustainable energy solutions. Besides, the day also helps to educate the public about the environmental, economic and health benefits of renewable energy. With the increased awareness through Akshay Urja Day, individuals can take collective action towards reducing carbon footprints and supporting sustainable practices.