Sawan Shivratri Video Status 2026: Today, Hindu devotees across the globe are celebrating Sawan Shivratri 2026 to worship Lord Shiva and spread the divine message of Peace, Faith and Positivity across the Internet. Therefore, if you are looking for Har Har Mahadev video status and reels, here is a list of stunning videos, greetings and spiritual visuals dedicated to lord Shiva to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.