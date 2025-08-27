In the quest for flawless, glowing skin, many of us fall into the trap of expensive treatments and complicated skincare routines. We spend a lot on serums, creams and procedures, believing that a radiant complexion can only be bought through these ways. However, te truth is that some of the most effective remedies come from nature. One of the most underrated is the humble beetroot. This vibrant vegetable, known for its rich colour is full of nutrients that can greatly benefit your skin. It's a simple, natural ingredient that can provide you with a healthy glow without costing much or needing a complicated routine. Here, we've put together some easy and effective ways to use beetroot on your face at home for an instant pink glow.

Ways To Use Beetroot For Pink Glow On Face Beetroot, Honey Or Yogurt One of the easiest ways to use beetroot on your skin is by making a DIY face mask. To prepare it, mix one teaspoon of beetroot juice with one teaspoon of honey or yogurt. Apply the mixture evenly on your face and wait for about 15 minutes. Finally, rinse off with cold water for a natural flush and a refreshed feeling.

Beetroot, Sugar And Honey Make your skin brighten with a quick beetroot scrub. Simply, blend beetroot juice with some sugar or coffee and add a dash of honey. Gently scrub the mixture on your face or body in circular motions for a few minutes. Then, rinse it off to get a fresh, pink look.

How to get pinkish glow using beetroot? (Image Credits: Canva) Beetroot Ice Cubes If you want to reduce morning puffiness, then use beetroot ice cubes on your skin. To make, blend beetroot with a little water and freeze it overnight. The next morning, wrap the cube in a muslin cloth and apply it on your face for 5-6 seconds. This simple remedy will not only brighten but also tighten your skin.

Beetroot And Rose Water You can also use a beetroot toner to even out your skin tone. Simply, dilute your beetroot juice with rose water and transfer it into a transfer spray bottle. Spray it in the morning and before going to bed to tighten pores and get rosy glowy skin.