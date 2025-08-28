After a large meal or a long day of cooking, the last thing on anyone's to-do list is to clean the kitchen. That mountain of dishes and sticky surfaces can be like a punishment. But what if the entire process didn't have to be such a hassle? What if you could get your kitchen spick and span in only few minutes? It may sound unrealistic but it's not. With a simple, reliable routine, you can instantly get the space in order and have it feel pleasant and welcoming again. It's a lifesaver that turns the most feared aspect of cooking into a snap, doable chore. Here is a simple five-step routine that you can follow to clean your kitchen fast.

Steps To Clean Kitchen Fast Step 1: Sink Is Your Starting Point As soon as you finish cooking, put all the used utensils directly into the sink instead of stacking them on the counter. Run hot water for about 30 seconds to loosen any stuck food. Rinse them quickly and load them into the dishwasher or dish rack. Let the tougher pots and pans soak in some dish soap.

ALSO READ: How To Remove Stickers From Crockery Without Scratches? Try These 6 Easy Methods Step 2: Clean The Frequently-Touched Spots Right after rinsing your utensils, take a damp microfiber cloth and quickly wipe down your counters, stovetop and appliance handles. For a fast clean, diluted white vinegar or a spray cleaner works well. Just remember to keep one cloth only for the kitchen to avoid spreading germs to other areas of the house.

How to do deep cleaning your kitchen? (Image Credits: Canva) Step 3: Put Away The Mess Once you're done cooking, put all the leftovers, sealed packets and spice jars back where they belong. If you use a masala dabba, make sure it’s closed and tucked back in the drawer. Stack any containers or bags vertically to save space and make your kitchen look neat and organised in no time.

ALSO READ: How To Clean Burnt Kadhai Bottoms Effortlessly? 1 Kitchen Hack You’ll Wish You Knew Sooner Step 4: Quick Floor-Clean Up After everything else is done, quickly clean your kitchen floor. Use a dry mop or kitchen wiper on the visible areas. If you see any spills, grab a tissue or a damp cloth for a quick clean-up. Sweep any crumbs into a corner or a dustpan; you don't need to mop every time.