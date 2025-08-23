There is a new word making its way around social media: delulu, short for delusional. While it might sound like a joke, it’s a pretty real thing when it comes to relationships. In the early days of a new romance, it’s easy to get completely swept up, seeing only the good stuff and building up a fantasy in your head about a perfect future. That's when you can slip into being delusional where you start focusing on what you wish was true instead of what’s actually happening. A little daydreaming is fine but when you lose touch with reality, it can really hurt. Here, we've listed some common signs that will help you know if you are actually being delulu in love and living in fantasy.

Signs That Confirm You're Being Delulu In Love Overanalysing And Mixing Signals Do you ever get a simple emoji reply to your Instagram story and suddenly find yourself convinced it means they're into you? That’s a classic sign of being delulu. It’s when you take a small, casual gesture like a quick like or a non-committal emoji and convince yourself it's a huge sign of interest, ignoring the more realistic truth.

Ignoring Red Flags Has ever your partner get stood up or left and they just don't care? You tell yourself they're busy or they'll come around even when it happens over and over again. If you keep excusing a constant pattern of neglect and ghosting, that's a classic sign of delulu.

ALSO READ: Cambridge Dictionary Adds ‘Skibidi’, ‘Delulu’, ‘Tradwife’, ‘Cheugy’ And Other Gen Z And Gen Alpha Slangs | Know Their Meanings Believing One-Sided Effort Is Enough If you’re someonw who is always texting, calling and planning everything yet you tell yourself it’s fine to show your affection. That’s a common sign of being delulu. A healthy relationship needs two people pulling their weight not just one person doing all the work.

Signs you are living in fantasy in your relationship (Image Credits: Canva) Creating Future Without Confirming Relationship Status Ever find yourself planning the entire future the wedding, the kids, the vacations when you haven't even had the "what are we?" talk yet? That's a huge sign of being delulu. It’s when you let your imagination race so far ahead that you completely miss what’s actually happening in the present.